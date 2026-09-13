Commanders Lose $31 Million All-Pro & $27 Million Free-Agent Signee in Week 1

The Washington Commanders have 1 of the NFL’s best hybrid defenders in linebacker Frankie Luvu — a player who can rush the passer or play off-ball linebacker with equal success.

In the critical part of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Luvu was on the sideline watching and not playing.

“Commanders LB Frankie Luvu (groin) is questionable,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account. “He’s on the sideline, but not carrying his helmet.”

“Frankie Luvu has a groin injury, questionable to return,” Commanders reporter Martenzie Johnson wrote on X. More Leo Chenal in the interim.

Luvu had 4 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 TFL, and 1 QB hit when he exited the game with the Commanders trailing 14-9 in the 3rd quarter.

“Frankie Luvu doesn’t look like a player who will be coming back into the game tonight,” Commanders reporter Lake Lewis wrote on his official X account. “For this defensive series he is on the sidelines with a towel over his head.”

Commanders Lose $27 Million Free-Agent Signee

The Commanders also lost $27 million free-agent signee and tight end Chig Okonkwo in the 2nd half.

“Chig Okonkwo left Sunday’s game against the Eagles with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return,” RotoWire Fantasy Football wrote on its official X account.

Okonkwo had 2 receptions for 16 yards on 3 targets when he went out of the game.

Commanders Made Bizarre Choice in 2025

The Commanders’ defense looked much improved in Week 1 after a 2025 season in which they seemed lost from start to finish.

If you want to know one of the big reasons why the Commanders fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. after the 2025 season, we can confidently point to a change in Luvu’s usage from 2024.

In his first season with the Commanders in 2024, Luvu, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, filled up the stat sheet with 99 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 14 QB hits, 12 TFL, 7 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble.

In 2025, Whitt made the genius decision to essentially stop having Luvu rush the passer and his numbers went in the tank. Just like Washington’s season.