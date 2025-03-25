Commanders Urged to Offer $89 Million Extension to ‘Most Deserving’ All-Pro WR

Years from now, we might look back on quarterback Jayden Daniels and his rookie season with the Washington Commanders and wonder exactly how he was able to guide his team to the NFC Championship Game with an offense that was its own version of an island of misfit toys.

Of all the reasons Daniels was able to thrive, the main one was the presence of veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who set the franchise single season record with 13 touchdown receptions to go with 82 receptions for 1,096 yards on the way to earning NFL All-Pro honors for the first time.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Commanders’ next move should be to pay up and sign McLaurin to a lucrative contract extension sooner than later.