Hi, Subscriber

Commanders Praised for ‘Genius’ $20 Million Deal for All-Pro WR

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Deebo Samuel
Getty
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Few teams have taken the beating the Washington Commanders have through the first part of the NFL offseason.

In the most basic terms, the headlines haven’t been great.

This is a new Commanders organization, however, and we got a glimpse into how to turn bad headlines into good headlines after the franchise made a genius move to rework the contract of recently acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who spent the first 6 seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

From ESPN: “Washington guaranteed $17 million of Samuel’s contract in 2025 and added $3 million worth of incentives, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday. Before this move, Samuel had no guaranteed money remaining and was scheduled to have a base salary of $16,600,529 with a $200,000 workout bonus and a per game roster bonus of $44,117 worth up to $750,000.”

Giving Samuel a mostly incentive-based raise does several things for the Commanders that will have positive outcomes for the team. First, it avoids giving him a contract extension now, which would be a disaster. Second, it puts a carrot on a stick for Samuel that should see him at his very best in 2025 after a lackluster season in 2024 in which he appeared to be out of shape at times.

Now, Samuel isn’t just playing for that extra $3 million. He’s playing for a much bigger deal in 2026 — a final massive payday for the 29-year-old NFL All-Pro.

Perhaps the most genius part of reworking Samuel’s contract was giving him a small raise and pushing it to the media as being “fully guaranteed” because there was never a chance the Commanders weren’t going to pay Samuel the $16.6 million he was owed in 2025 when they traded for him.

Were they going to try and make Samuel take a pay cut and risk him sulking his way through a season in which the Commanders could be Super Bowl contenders? Does it hurt them at all to give him what amounts to a smidgeon more guaranteed money plus incentives that, if Samuel hits them, would likely signal the Commanders had already registered a massive return on their investment?

Commanders Pilloried for Free Agent Signings

On The Ringer NFL Show Podcast following the first day of free agency on March 10, co-host Steven Ruiz put the Commanders firmly in his “biggest losers” category.

At the heart of that “loser” label was signing New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a 3-year, $45 million free agent contract.

Making matters worse? The Commanders released 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and watched him sign a 3-year, $60 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings that was widely praised.

“(The Commanders) are a team that doesn’t have any new ideas and it feels like they’re running back their strategy from last year,” Ruiz said. “… Javon Kinlaw, I think, was the biggest shock deal early on. Three years, $45 million for a player that has largely been forgotten since his days in San Francisco … Kinlaw was a free agent last year and signed a 1-year, $7 million contract and had 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games. He wasn’t even on my radar as a Top 50 free agent.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Allan George's headshot A. George
Eddie Goldman's headshot E. Goldman
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Will Harris's headshot W. Harris
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Nate Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Jonathan Jones's headshot J. Jones
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Foster Sarell's headshot F. Sarell
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Kevon Seymour's headshot K. Seymour
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Laremy Tunsil's headshot L. Tunsil
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Deatrich Wise's headshot D. Wise
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff

Comments

Commanders Praised for ‘Genius’ $20 Million Deal for All-Pro WR

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x