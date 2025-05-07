Ex-Commanders WR Praises Draft Pick After George Pickens Trade

Watching their biggest rival in the NFC East get stronger via a headline trade has earned the Washington Commanders praise for their work in the 2025 NFL draft.

Specifically, the Commanders are garnering plaudits from a former player after the Dallas Cowboys traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Fortunately, the Commanders are prepared to cover another dynamic target, according to ex-Washington wideout Anthony Armstrong.

The 42-year-old who spent three seasons in Washington from 2009-11, believes “With Pickens heading to Dallas, that Trey Amos pick is looking better and better.”

Taking Amos in the second round this year has earned the Commanders credit for making a smart value pick. Yet, the former Ole Miss cornerback isn’t the only pick the Commanders have made to counter the strengths of their division rivals.

Commanders Have Contingency After George Pickens Trade

The Cowboys confirmed on Wednesday, May 7 they have acquired “Pickens and a 2027 sixth round pick in exchange for a 2026 third round pick and a 2027 fifth round pick,” per DallasCowboys.com staff writer Tommy Yarrish.

The deal means a familiar divisional foe is now equipped with a pair of big-play receivers. Pickens joins four-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb as a playmaker at every level of the field.

Facing this duo twice a season will demand the Commanders are stacked in the secondary. This needs justifies using the 61st selection to take Amos over an edge-rusher.

It was a decision general manager Adam Peters defended, and the Commanders will need Amos’ talents for playing zone and disguising coverage. Those skills can complement returning Marshon Lattimore, who needs to rediscover his Pro Bowl form after a rocky start to life with the Commanders.

Having Lattimore and Amos on the outside would mean shifting 2024’s standout rookie Mike Sainristil back to the slot, where Lamb does most of his damage.

That’s a coverage plan for stopping the Cowboys, but Peters has made other moves to help the Commanders against the rest of the East.

Commanders Preparing for Improved Division

Amos isn’t the only member of this draft class who can better equip the Commanders for surviving their divisional battles. As ESPN’s John Keim explained, first-rounder Josh Conerly Jr. is a good counter to some potentially dominant defensive fronts boosted by the draft.

Keim thinks the “same can be said of taking Conerly with Giants adding Carter and Dallas adding Ezeiruaku. And the Eagles already having a top DL.”

Yep. Also same can be said of taking Conerly with Giants adding Carter and Dallas adding Ezeiruaku. And the Eagles already having a top DL https://t.co/Yt9B0fvEkC — John Keim (@john_keim) May 7, 2025

The Cowboys and New York Giants took top edge-rushers off the board early, likely in response to Jayden Daniels’ instant stardom. He’s already one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in the league and remains the best chance for the Commanders to stay competitive, but Daniels needs help.

Most of that help will come from putting new bookend pass-protectors onto the field, right tackle Conerly and All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil. They can keep Daniels clean and maintain what was a prolific offense last season, while Amos will be needed to improve athleticism in a changing defensive backfield.

It’s all good in theory, but the Commanders may still regret not bolstering their own pass rush, nor beefing up more along the defensive line. The latter change is the only way to fortify a run defense shredded by the Eagles in last season’s NFC Championship Game.