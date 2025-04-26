Commanders GM Defends Edge-Rusher Draft Plan After Trey Amos Pick

Adam Peters knows the Washington Commanders need edge-rushers from the 2025 NFL draft, but the general manager is refusing to reach for the position.

Instead, Peters has been content to sit there and take who he’s deemed as the best players available, including cornerback Trey Amos in Round 2, despite a lack of gifted edge defenders on the current roster.

Peters confirmed 61st-overall pick Amos “was the highest guy on our board,” per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. The GM also admitted, “there were some edge-rushers that we liked that got picked and the next edge-rushers on the board were lower (than Amos).”

While Peters didn’t want to trade down for more picks at the risk of missing out on a quality cover corner like Amos, the Commanders have scant resources to address edge-rusher on Day 3.

Commanders Have Just 3 Draft Picks Left to Fix Edge Worry

Peters will begin the later rounds with a mere three selections. He has pick 128 in the fourth round, followed by 205 in the sixth and finally the 245th selection in Round 7.

It’s going to be a test of the Commanders’ scouting department to find value at edge-rusher in the latter stages of this draft. There are intriguing options still available, and Peters hasn’t been afraid to scour the late rounds for pass-rushers in the past.

He took Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Andre Jones Jr. in the seventh round a year ago. Peters has also been fond of dipping into the free-agency bargain bucket for help, unearthing veterans like Clelin Ferrell, Jacob Martin, Jalyn Holmes and versatile former New England Patriots edge Deatrich Wise Jr.

There’s nothing wrong with cutting costs elsewhere when the Commanders have invested draft picks and dollars into expensive trade acquisitions. Like left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, all Pro Bowl talents.

Peters also needs to pay perennial 1,000-yard wide receiver Terry McLaurin at some point in the near future. Those things make sense of the Commanders not spending big on the veteran market to add a gifted edge, but it’s a different story in this draft.

Not reaching for need is smart by Peters, but the problem with stocking up on less-than-elite options is they generally produce less-than-elite results.

That’s not a danger the Commanders are expecting from taking Amos.

Commanders Took Worthy Risk to Pick Trey Amos

Peters had already shunned edge rusher when he took offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. off the board with the 29th pick in the opening round. The GM doubled down on the risk when he sent Amos’ name to the podium on Day 2, but it was a worthy gamble.

Amos is adept in man coverage, but the former Ole Miss star also possesses a “smooth ability to disguise and rotate to zone,” according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Plays like the one highlighted by Keim are why many, including Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis believes Amos “is a perfect blend of TREMENDOUS VALUE and GREAT FIT an outstanding pick for GM Adam Peters.”

Amos is a fit because he can play on the outside with Lattimore and allow last season’s rookie stud, another second-round pick, Mike Sainristil, to slide back inside to the slot. That’s the ideal scenario after this pick, but selecting Amos can also safeguard the Commanders against another, negative, outcome.

It would involve Lattimore continuing to struggle, the way he did after arriving via trade last November. If he’s not the player he was, Lattimore could find himself backing up Amos and Sainristil on the perimeter.

Overall, the Commanders got stronger at an already strong position, but at the expense of addressing their biggest remaining weakness.