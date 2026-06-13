Commanders Rookie Dubbed to Make Major 2026 Impact

The best rookies go off the board earliest in the NFL Draft. But the top-ranked prospects don’t always make the earliest impacts. Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams could be an example of that this fall.

The Commanders picked Williams in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. But he might have a greater opportunity than any first-year receiver at significant playing time in 2026.

For that reason, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport included Williams on his list of six underrated rookies who could make a big impact this season.

“For a mid-round rookie like Williams, making an early dent isn’t just about talent—it’s about opportunity as well. And in that regard, Williams landed in a first-round spot. The Commanders badly need someone to step up as a secondary target opposite Terry McLaurin at wide receiver, but the team did little to address that need in the offseason,” wrote Davenport.

With the likes of Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey and Treylon Burks the only thing standing between Williams and the starting lineup, if the former Clemson standout continues to shine in training camp, he’s going to start opposite McLaurin in Week 1.

Commanders’ Antonio Williams Makes Exclusive Rookies List

Typically, rookies who are close to be finished products have the best chance to make early impacts. Williams isn’t necessarily that, but he was firmly projected to be a Day 2 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He has the playmaking ability to contribute in a couple different areas for the Commanders right away.

“Williams is a bona fide ball player with good size and an ability to make mischief when he totes the pigskin,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s not a field-stretcher but he plays fast from snap to whistle and has the ball skills to bring in challenging catches. He’s more slippery than explosive with outstanding run-after-catch ability.

“Williams projects as a productive slot receiver with legitimate run/pass/catch talent that should appeal to creative play-callers.”

Washington Super Bowl-winning running back Brian Mitchell liked what he saw from Williams at practice this spring. Not for being a finished product but for what Williams will eventually be for the Commanders.

He made Davenport’s list, though, because of the opportunity Washington is likely to give him as a rookie.

The Commanders badly need a second wideout to step up and play a significant role opposite Terry McLaurin.

Commanders WR Depth Entering 2026 Minicamp

The Commanders might have a quality starter in veteran Treylon Burks. The former first-round pick has looked impressive at offseason workouts this spring.

But at the very least, Williams will have a chance to carve out a role in the slot.

Williams could compete with Dyami Brown, Van Jefferson and Luke McCaffrey for playing time behind McLaurin and Burks. That’s assuming Burks does secure the WR2 role, which isn’t guaranteed.

The Commanders also have receivers Nick Nash, Jaylin Lane, Jacoby Jones, Chris Hilton Jr., and Jaden Bradley on the offseason roster.

Washington will hold its mandatory minicamp next week on June 16-18. The Commanders will then begin training camp in late July.

Williams might have to stand out during both periods to fulfill his expectations as an underrated contributing rookie this fall.