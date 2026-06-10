Former 1st-Round Pick Continues to Shine at Commanders OTAs: Report

There’s still a long ways to go until the 2026 NFL regular season. But veteran wide receiver Treylon Burks is still heading in the right direction for the Washington Commanders.

Commanders.com’s Zach Selby reported this week that Burks has stood out again at the team’s offseason workouts.

“Treylon Burks continues to make plays in Blough’s offense,” wrote Selby on Tuesday. “He had another pair of catches during practice today, and while the Commanders aren’t in a rush to name a No. 2 wideout, Burks has made his case that he should be the player going forward.

Selby added that as long as Burks is healthy, he’s going to play a significant role for the Commanders this fall.

“Burks’ biggest issue is his health; he dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Tennessee Titans, which impacted his use during gamedays. Burks has always shown first-round talent, but if he can stay on the field, it would solve several problems in the Commanders’ receiver room.”

The Tennessee Titans picked Burks at No. 18 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Burks played in eight games last season for the Commanders.

Commanders WR Treylon Burks Standing Out Again at OTAs

This is the second time Selby has reported from the team’s offseason workouts that Burks has looked good.

“Burks made a pair of impressive grabs during last week’s OTA practice, and the former first-round pick was at it again with a tough sideline catch where he managed to get his knee in bounds,” wrote Selby on June 3. “Burks has an ideal NFL frame at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds.

“If the receiving room does end up staying the same for the regular season, it would be ideal if he managed to emerge as a No. 2 option for the offense.”

Selby has either really liked what he has seen in Burks this month. Or, he’s helping the Commanders push the narrative that the team doesn’t need to add another receiver in free agency. Selby works for the Commanders, so fans should take any of his hype for players at offseason workouts with a grain of salt.

It’s possible both situations are true. Selby might just be emphasizing anytime Burks looks good at practice.

There’s no denying, though, that Burks reaching his potential in 2026 would be a major boost for the Commanders. Burks came into the league with considerable hype but has yet to play more than 11 games in a season.

He has posted 63 catches, 829 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 35 NFL games.