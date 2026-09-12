Cowboys Could Turn to Former Commanders All-Pro Playmaker Amid Injury News

Veteran running back Austin Ekeler added a lot of firepower to the Washington Commanders offense during the 2024 campaign. Unfortunately for Washington, that could turn him into a potential Dallas Cowboys target early this season.

The Cowboys received bad injury news Friday with backup running back Malik Davis suffering an apparent injury. Davis left on a cart and early indications are he won’t face a quick recovery.

With that in mind, SI on Cowboys’ Randy Gurzi named three running backs for Dallas to target as a replacement for Davis. Ekeler made the list of three.

“Easily one of the more experienced options available for Dallas would be Austin Ekeler. The former Los Angeles Chargers back has been in the league for nine years, with the past two being in the NFC East with the Washington Commanders,” wrote Gurzi.

“During his first season with the Commanders, Ekeler averaged 4.8 yards per attempt and 10.5 yards per reception. He unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles after just two games and was sent to the IR. He’s now healthy and ready to contribute and if he’s close to the player he was in 2024, the Cowboys would have a versatile RB2 who adds a lot to the passing game.”

Why Austin Ekeler Could Fit With Cowboys

Getty Running back Austin Ekeler spent two seasons with the Washington Commanders.

Ekeler has never made the Pro Bowl in his 9-year NFL career. But during his first season with the Commanders, he earned a second-team All-Pro nomination. The nomination came for Ekeler on special teams.

During 2024, Ekeler returned kickoffs mostly for the first time in his career. He averaged 31.3 yards per kickoff.

On offense, the veteran was also a reliable secondary option as a running back and pass-catcher. In 2024, Ekeler had 367 rushing yards along with 35 catches for 366 additional yards. Ekeler posted 733 yards from scrimmage with four total touchdowns.

His injury in Week 2 last season significantly hurt the Commanders offense.

Even before the 2025 Achilles injury, Ekeler wasn’t the same player he once was. In 2021 and 2022, he led the NFL in total touchdowns. He had at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage during 2019, 2021 and 2022.

But as a backup running back and potential short-term replacement for Davis, Ekeler could be a great option for the Cowboys. Ekeler turned 31 years old in May and remains a free agent. The Cowboys could add him for nothing.

How Commanders Replaced Ekeler

Getty SI on Cowboys’ Randy Gurzi named former Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler a potential Dallas Cowboys target after the Malik Davis injury.

On offense last season, the Commanders replaced Ekeler with seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Now in his second season, Croskey-Merritt could build upon his rookie campaign that saw him post 805 rushing yards. But the Commanders also signed veteran Rachaad White in NFL free agency.

White had a 500-yard receiving season a few years ago with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2024, he registered six receiving touchdowns.

White will likely fill Ekeler’s pass-catching role in the backfield while Croskey-Merritt could get even more carries.

Those two running backs hope to offer quarterback Jayden Daniels much better support than what the Commanders quarterback generally received last year.

Washington will open the regular season with a crucial NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff will be at 4:25 pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday.