Austin Ekeler Reveals Why He Joined Commanders: ‘That’s Not My Game’

Signing Austin Ekeler in 2024 NFL free agency was a minor coup for the Washington Commanders, but the player’s reason for leaving the Los Angeles Chargers reveals what his role might look like on his new team.

Ekeler admitted during an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” how a change in the Chargers’ style of offense prompted his decision to seek pastures new: “I think you can kind of see how they’ve been building the team so far this offseason. Went out and drafted a tackle first round, brought in some bigger backs over from Baltimore. So it’s like, hey, they want a guy they can hand the ball off to 300 times a year and, look, I haven’t had that capacity to do that. That’s not my game. That’s not how Austin Ekeler’s gonna be the best on the field. So there was the misalignment there, which, no harm, no foul, I’m going to go find somewhere else where Austin can be the best version of myself out there.”

So it’s clear Ekeler hasn’t arrived in Washington to be a workhorse. As he pointed out, he’s no bell-cow back, but the 29-year-old does offer the Commanders a dynamic receiver out of the backfield.

Somebody who can be moved all across formations as part of a more creative Washington offense. A unit where even a versatile rookie could copy a role played by a prominent All-Pro.

Austin Ekeler a Good Scheme Fit for Commanders

Kliff Kingsbury’s arrival as offensive coordinator made the Commanders a good scheme fit for Ekeler. He can take up the receiving chores previously reserved for Antonio Gibson.

Ekeler’s arguably more effective in the passing game than on the ground. He proved as much during his best years with the Chargers. They included catching 92 passes in 2019, then snagging 107 receptions three years later.

Ekeler only reeled in 51 grabs last season, but he still “gained 532 yards after the catch last season, totalling +126 YAC over expected, 3rd-most in the NFL,” per Next Gen Stats, with the same source also noting “Ekeler leads the NFL with +744 YACOE since 2018.”

Austin Ekeler gained 532 yards after the catch last season, totaling +126 YAC over expected, 3rd-most in the NFL. Ekeler leads the NFL with +744 YACOE since 2018.#HTTC https://t.co/aySABXLuer pic.twitter.com/InmJh4PLzS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 12, 2024

Skill after the catch isn’t the only thing that makes Ekeler a dangerous and prolific receiver. He’s also versatile enough to leave the backfield and split out wide or even flex into the slot.

Ekeler moved into the latter position ahead of making this catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, highlighted by Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life.

A play like this can act as the template for how Kingsbury will deploy Ekeler. Things worked out that way during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Ekeler confirmed “he’s been used all over the field, from the backfield to the slot, out wide and on the edge,” per Zach Selby of Commanders.com. It’s the right blueprint for getting the most out of Ekeler and justifying his decision to leave the Chargers.

Yet, the Commanders will still need the veteran to do his bit to boost what was the least active running game in the league last season.

Commanders Need More from Running Game

The Commanders ran the ball just 359 times on the watch of Kingsbury’s predecessor Eric Bieniemy. His pass-heavy approach not only exposed the frailty of an overmatched offensive line, along with the limitations in quarterback Sam Howell’s game. An unbalanced scheme also wasted Brian Robinson Jr.’s potential as a power back.

Ekeler views he and Robinson “less as competitors and more as ‘different assets,'” according to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. As Ekeler put it, the Commanders’ primary backs have contrasting playing styles: “He’s a big guy. He’s going to catch the ball. He’s going to be a strong runner coming downhill. Doesn’t mean he doesn’t have as much wiggle. But if you compare him to me, I’m a jitterbug out there. I’m probably going to be a little bit more maneuverable than he is.”

Those differences needn’t be a negative. Instead, Kingsbury can build a two-pronged rushing attack around the varying talents of Robinson and Ekeler.

It wouldn’t quite be a thunder and lightning duo, but the pair would keep defenses off balance and the chains moving on the deck. A heavy dose of Ekeler and Robinson carrying the ball will also provide the balance rookie quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels needs to succeed.