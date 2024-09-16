Commanders Game-Winner Reveals Unusual Practice Routine

H

e set a franchise record on his debut, but the secret of Austin Seibert’s success for the Washington Commanders is actually a pine tree. The veteran who kicked seven field goals to help his new team beat the New York Giants 21-18 in Week 2, revealed all about his unusual practice routine.

Seibert gave details to reporters after the game on Sunday, September 15. The former Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and New York Jets kicker explained “He doesn’t go to a field to practice. With the help of his wife and daughter, he kicks routine at the pine tree. So before the 7th kick, he just told himself to kick at the tree,” per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Taking shots at a pine tree helped Seibert maintain his technique. It also meant he kept his cool in clutch moments.

No moment was more clutch than when Seibert converted from 30 yards as time expired to give the Commanders their first win of the Dan Quinn era.

This kick did more than make franchise history. It also rewarded head coach Quinn for quickly moving on from Cade York after the latter missed two field goals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Competency in the kicking game has long eluded the Commanders, but Seibert has created hope the problem could finally be solved.

Austin Seibert Made the Difference

Seibert’s leg was the difference between the two NFC East rivals. The Giants faltered because they didn’t have a backup kicker active when Graham Gano was injured.

While the Giants had to forego extra-points and go for it on fourth downs, the Commanders could trust Seibert to bank three-pointers. He stayed accurate from several distances, something shown by Jhabvala’s colleague Sam Fortier.

Seibert’s efficiency masked a dire red-zone offense that consistently failed to convert in goal-to-go situations. It didn’t help the unit bordered on being one-dimensional.

Running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler helped rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels carry the load on the ground. The trio combined for 215 yards rushing, but Daniels and his receivers could only muster 210 net yards through the air after the signal-caller took five sacks, per Pro Football Reference.

Leaning on the running game and playing opportunistic defense is a strategy dependant on a precise kicker. The Commanders haven’t had one of those in an age.

Commanders Still Searching for Kicking Solution

It’s just one game, but Seibert gives the Commanders cause for optimism about finally having a solution to their longstanding problem in the kicking game. The desperation for a solution explains why Quinn had no hesitation presenting Seibert with the game ball after seeing off the Giants.

This was no-small gesture because the Commanders know better than most the value of a good kicker. More to the point, they understand how much erratic kicking can harm their chances of winning.

The franchise hasn’t had a Pro Bowler at the position since Chip Lohmiller. He was money in the bank for the 1991 Super Bowl team.

This year’s team isn’t going to be competing for the Lombardi Trophy, and Seibert has a long way to go to emulate Lohmiller, but his Week 2 performance qualifies as a great start.