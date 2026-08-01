Commanders Get Bad Injury News on $21 Million TE

The Washington Commanders have been paying tight end John Bates a lot of money to block — and not really do anything else tight ends are expected to do.

If Bates isn’t on the field, it makes you wonder why they’re spending all that cash, which he won’t be for at least the next 2 weeks.

“TE John Bates will miss a ‘couple weeks’ after straining his hamstring Thursday,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Saturday morning. “(Center) Nick Allegretti (strained calf) could miss the next week. WR Trey Burks (foot) will practice today.”

The Commanders signed Bates to a 3-year $21 million contract in March 2025, then spent big on a tight end in free agency again in March 2026 by signing Chig Okonkwo away from the Tennessee Titans on a 3-year, $27 million contract.

The difference Okonkwo actually catches passes. Bates, 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, has had over 200 receiving yards just once — in his rookie season in 2021.

John Bates Called NFL’s ‘Best Secret Weapon’ in 2025

Bates’ value goes beyond the typical stat lines we look at for tight ends.

Bates’ value comes almost exclusively in his unique talent blocking and setting the edge for the run game. That’s why he got the money he did and why The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrique singled Bates out as one of a handful of NFL players who seem headed for breakout seasons in 2025.

“As a No. 2 tight end, Bates is still well under the radar to the larger public — although he’s certainly not underrated by his teammates and coaches,” Rodrique wrote on September 1. “Bates might be the best blocking No. 2 tight end in the NFL right now. Watch him from snap to snap, and thank me later.”

Path From Small Town Oregon To NFL Riches

Bates came from rural Eastern Oregon at Class 3A Nyssa High School and transferred to Class 5A Lebanon High School, where he originally committed to play for Oregon State before landing at Boise State.

With the Broncos, Bates never jumped off the page catching the ball but made enough of an impression on the Commanders in the pre-draft process he was selected in the 4th round (No. 124 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft.

Projections for Bates had him targeted as either a 7th-round pick or priority undrafted free agent.

Over his first 5 seasons, Bates has been a valuable asset to the offense in terms of reliability — he’s only missed 3 games due to injuries and never more than 2 games in a single season. While his numbers in the receiving game have been almost negligible, in the run game he’s been invaluable.

Never was that more on display than in 2024 as the Commanders went 12-5 and Jayden Daniels set the NFL rookie quarterback rushing record with 891 yards and 6 touchdowns.

In the Commanders‘ offense, that means Bates not only sets the edge but is a valuable downfield blocker. That’s a critical skill with an electric athlete like Daniels running the ball.

“John Bates is the best blocking Tight-End in the NFL,” Commanders fan Chris Bryant wrote on his official X account.

“John Bates deserves so much more recognition for his elite blocking,” Commanders reporter Jordan Asri wrote on their official X account. “Genuinely the best blocking TE in the game.”