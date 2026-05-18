Commanders Called ‘Best Fit’ for All-Pro From Hated NFC Rival

The Washington Commanders might be more than just the “best fit” for former Dallas Cowboys cornerback and free agent Trevon Diggs — they might actually be the perfect fit.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen called the Commanders the “best fit” for Diggs on Monday on his list of the best NFL free agents still available 2 months out from the start of training camp.

“Washington could view Diggs as a reclamation project, helping him get back to being a true playmaker in the secondary,” Bowen wrote. “He has had 20 interceptions in six NFL seasons, including a league high of 11 in 2021. Under new coordinator Daronte Jones, Diggs can use his man coverage traits and backfield vision to get a jump on the ball in the Commanders’ pressure-heavy scheme. However, he has plenty of availability concerns after spending at least a portion of the past three seasons on injured reserve.”

Bowen is missing the biggest bonus here for Diggs — he gets to play for his hometown team. It would also be a fitting twist if he found success in Washington … because it was the Commanders who led to his exit from Dallas in 2025.

Why Cowboys Cut Bait With $97M CB Trevon Diggs

Things began heading south between the Cowboys and Diggs essentially from the moment he signed a 5-year, $97 million contract extension before the 2023 season.

After 2 years of disappointing play, injuries, and bizarre off-field incidents, Diggs finally sealed his fate with the Cowboys when he asked to stay in the Washington D.C. area and spend Christmas with his family after a game against the Commanders on Christmas Day and not fly home on the team plane.

The Cowboys refused his request. Diggs stayed in the D.C. area and was released a few days later.

Diggs was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers on December 31.

After signing his contract extension, Diggs only played in 19 regular-season games over the next 3 seasons.

“Things can get spun, but bottom line? Team wanted him to return back with team postgame to Dallas and fly back to Washington area on his own,” The NFL Network’s Jane Slater wrote on X. “He didn’t. That clearly pushed an already tenuous situation but the end was inevitable, and he ultimately made a choice, and the team made theirs, but it doesn’t mean he’s a liar.”

Packers Released Trevon Diggs After One Month

Diggs’ time with the Packers didn’t last long.

“The Packers have released CB Trevon Diggs after claiming him off waivers, which was the expected move,” Preme Football wrote on its official X account on January 20. “Diggs played one snap in the Wild Card game against the Bears.”

The 2025 season started off badly for Diggs, with a $500,000 fine for not rehabbing his knee properly, and got worse after he missed 8 games with a mysterious, at-home accident he later said came from a television falling on his head as he tried to mount it on an outdoor patio.

Diggs being released by the Cowboys when he did hurt himself the most — despite signing the $97 million extension, the 2-time NFL All-Pro only has $47 million in career earnings.