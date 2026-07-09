Bleacher Report Provides Bold Outlook on Commanders LB Sonny Styles

By many accounts, the Washington Commanders walked out of the 2026 NFL Draft with the best off-the-ball linebacker. The team selected Sonny Styles out of Ohio State with the seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While Styles may have been the fourth defender off the board, he may be the best one when all is said and done. So far, Styles has matched and succeeded the billing of his pedigree.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando and Commanders free-agent signing Odafe Oweh both compared Styles to future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner.

That’s heavy praise for a rookie who has yet to play an NFL snap.

In terms of his outlook for the upcoming season, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox echoes a similar sentiment.

“Styles, the sixth-ranked prospect on the final B/R board, is a do-it-all defender with an elite athletic ceiling and All-Pro potential,” Knox wrote.

“This past season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, one sack, one interception, and 5.5 tackles for loss. He then wowed scouts with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 43.5-inch vertical jump at the scouting combine. Styles’ relative athletic score ranked fourth out of more than 3,300 linebackers tracked since 1987. Ability and upside aren’t enough to guarantee a starting spot for most rookies. However, the Commanders are widely expected to have all new starters at linebacker after adding the likes of Leo Chenal, Odafe Oweh, and K’Lavon Chaisson. Styles should start somewhere in the middle of the group.”

Knox confidently expects Styles to be the team’s starting middle linebacker when the season rolls around.

Sonny Styles’ Mentality and Instincts Standing Out Heading Into Training Camp

From day one, Styles has had the mentality of a starter.

“When you come in the building, just maximize your time,” Styles said on the “Next Man Up” podcast. “Maximize your time, maximize your intent. It’s a certain level of focus…You can come in the building and just be here, but not really be here mentally. So whenever I’m coming here, I make sure I’m here fully locked in.”

Throughout OTAs and Minicamp, Styles consistently stood out. While the team hasn’t witnessed his full ability yet, his athleticism and instincts have been on full display.

Once the pads come on in Training Camp, Styles is certain to leave an even greater impression on the coaching staff, his fellow teammates, and the fans.

The Commanders’ Defense Will Hinge on Sonny Styles Play Next Season

Apart from maybe a quarterback, no other rookie is going to have more impact on their team than Styles. The Commanders hired new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones in the offseason. Jones comes from the Minnesota Vikings and worked with their DC, Brian Flores. Flores is known for his effective and highly unique system. Flores’ system, which is expected to influence Jones’ scheme, is centered around blitzing. The Vikings blitzed at a league-high 44.3% in 2025.

This style, pun intended, of defense is contingent on the linebackers’ ability to either rush the passer or cover underneath to fill the gap of the one blitzing.

That will be Sonny Styles’ main job. Essentially, Styles is the puzzle piece that has to fit in order for the Commanders’ defense to sustain success next season. Luckily for Washington, all signs point to him being the perfect man for the job.