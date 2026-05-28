Commanders 1st Round Pick Sonny Styles Compared to Future Hall of Famer

The Washington Commanders bet big on the future of their defense in the 1st round of the NFL draft, taking Ohio State inside linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 7 overall and handing him a 4-year, $37.2 million contract.

That’s more than the Commanders’ 2 presumed starting inside linebackers before the draft in free-agent signee and 2-time Super Bowl champion Leo Chenal (2 years, $24 million) and NFL All-Pro Frankie Luvu (3 years, $31 million).

Styles might just be worth the price.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando singled out drafting Styles as his favorite offseason move for the Commanders and compared him to former Commanders linebacker and future 1st ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inside linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“Wagner is headed for the Hall of Fame when eligible, while first-round pick Sonny Styles is just starting out,” Sando wrote. “But all indications suggest Styles possesses the talent and leadership to pick up where Wagner left off as the Commanders’ defensive leader — if not right now, then quickly.”

Bobby Wagner Led Commanders to NFC Title Game

Wagner, an 11-time NFL All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler, is a free agent and just 19 tackles away from breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’ NFL career record of 1,568 tackles.

He racked up 294 tackles over the last 2 seasons for the Commanders on a pair of 1-year contracts. He was an NFL All-Pro in 2024 after he led Washington to a 12-5 regular-season record and into the NFC Championship Game for the 1st time since 1991.

Washington’s regression to a 5-12 regular-season record in 2025 helped usher in the Styles era and booted Wagner out into the cold waters of free agency at 35 years old.

“Wagner’s 9.5 tackles per game ranked sixth overall in 2025, showing he can still key quickly and rack up run stops,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote on May 17. “He does have limitations in coverage at this stage of his career, but he would add a veteran voice and early-down production to any NFL defense … Samuel caught 72 passes and scored five touchdowns in his one season with the Commanders, with 63.7% of his receiving totals coming after the catch. A power strider, he would benefit from a system that allows him to get loose on catch-and-run targets.”

Styles Sent Heads Spinning at Scouting Combine

Styles, the son of Super Bowl champion linebacker Lorenzo Styles, turned in a performance for the ages at the NFL scouting combine in February.

After checking in at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, Styles broad-jumped 11-foot, 2 inches, registered a 43.5-inch vertical leap, and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds — numbers that propelled him into becoming a Top 10 pick.

“To put Styles’ vertical jump into context, it was better than Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who at 6-5, 239 pounds, had a 42½-inch vertical jump at the 2007 combine,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote. “Styles’ jump was also better than current Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, whose 43-inch jump was the best at the 2025 combine.”

To be clear, Styles’ athleticism is just a really nice bonus. He was a 2-time All-Big Ten selection his final 2 seasons, including leading Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship as a junior in 2024, with career highs of 100 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6.0 sacks, and 5 pass deflections.