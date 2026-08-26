Former Commanders Star Could Still Land With Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have faced the reality all offseason the team’s former All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner could land with a rival. Although the regular season is quickly approaching, that remains on the table.

Bleacher Report continues to be one of the biggest advocates of that occurring.

Since March, BR analysts have predicted Wagner to sign with the Dallas Cowboys. Once again, on Wednesday, one of the network’s top NFL writers, Kristopher Knox, projected Wagner to land in Dallas.

“There is no shortage of teams that could use a defensive leader of Wagner’s caliber, but the Dallas Cowboys might make the most sense. Dallas has taken an aggressive approach to rebuilding its defense this offseason—one that has included adding Miller—and head coach Brian Schottenheimer spent time with Wagner with the Seattle Seahawks,” wrote Knox.

“Wagner may want to skip the rigors of training camp and land with a team after roster cuts, but the 36-year-old is likely to play again in 2026. The prediction here is that he jumps from one NFC East team to another.”

Last season, Wagner played in Washington on a 1-year contract for the second year in a row. The linebacker earned $9 million for the 2025 season.

Spotrac estimated his market value this offseason at $7.7 million.

Bobby Wagner Again Predicted to Sign With Cowboys

The prediction Wagner will sign in Dallas has been popular and repetitive the last several months. Other outlets such as CBS Sports and NFL.com have also pegged the linebacker a Cowboys target.

The longer Wagner remains unsigned, the louder the prediction seems to have gotten.

However, there’s a reason for that. Wagner to the Cowboys makes a lot of sense.

Dallas acquired Dee Winters in a trade this offseason. Winter will play next to DeMarvion Overshown. But Wagner offers an upgrade even at 36 years old and would give the Cowboys strong depth in the middle of their defense.

Before last season, Wagner had an 11-year streak of consecutive seasons with either a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nomination. While the streak ended in 2025, Wagner was still very productive with 162 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss. He also had 4.5 sacks, four pass defenses and two interceptions.

The Cowboys need to be better on defense this fall and aren’t shy about adding short-term solutions. Few players in the entire league offer better 1-year upside than Wagner.