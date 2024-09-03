Commanders Could Boost Offense With 2-Time Super Bowl Champion

The Washington Commanders are putting a lot of faith in rookies when it comes to the 2024 version of their offense.

At quarterback, No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels has been given the keys to not just the offense, but the franchise. At left offensive tackle, third-round pick Brandon Coleman beat out veteran Cornelius Lucas for the job of protecting Daniels’ blind side.

Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, a third-round pick, will also start and will have even more pressure to produce after former first-round pick Jahan Dotson was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Commanders should infuse some veteran talent by signing free agent offensive tackle and 2-time Super Bowl champion Donovan Smith.