Brandon Aiyuk Gets Bad Update From Commanders

Depending on how the rest of training camp and the preseason go, the Washington Commanders could be desperate for a wide receiver addition. The question is, will they be so desperate to take a chance on Brandon Aiyuk if he becomes available.

Throughout the summer, the answer to that question was overwhelmingly yes. ESPN’s John Keim confirmed that thought again Monday morning.

But on August 3, Washington’s interest in Aiyuk appears to be as low as it’s ever been.

“Now? The phrase you’ll hear is “never say never,” but there’s been a definite cooling of the Commanders’ interest after Aiyuk’s Instagram postings over the past month, including some about Daniels,” wrote Keim.

“As Peters said last week — speaking about no one in particular — he ‘usually’ doesn’t factor a player’s social media posts when deciding whether to acquire him. Then Peters punctuated it with another ‘usually.'”

Aiyuk made headlines throughout the summer with social media posts on a variety of subjects. In some posts, Aiyuk voiced wanting to play for the Commanders. More notably, though, he has also complained about his current team, — the San Francisco 49ers — the NFL and NFLPA.

Aiyuk hasn’t played since tearing an ACL and MCL during Week 7 of the 2024 season. He began the 2025 campaign on the PUP list. The year went sour when the 49ers voided the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026 because of his lack of participation.