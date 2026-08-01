Commanders Still ‘Option’ for 6-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker

Wide receivers for the Washington Commanders have fared well at practice for a few months. But pundits continue to link the team to veteran wideouts on the free agent market. One of the hottest names available is 34-year-old Keenan Allen.

On Friday, NFL.com’s Grant Gordon named the Los Angeles Chargers the best fit for Allen. That’s not surprising considering Allen has spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Chargers.

But Gordon also mentioned three other team options for Allen, which included the Commanders.

Allen doesn’t have the same explosiveness from his prime, but he is still a reliable target. Last season, he registered 81 catches for 777 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Most recently, Allen made the Pro Bowl with the Chargers in 2023. He earned five consecutive Pro Bowls as well from 2017-21.

The Commanders have a potential need at receiver because the notoriously unreliable Treylon Burks is currently a starter on the team’s wideout depth chart.

The Tennessee Titans selected Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, injuries have prevented him from reaching his potential.

This summer, Burks is already dealing with a foot issue at training camp.