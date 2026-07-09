Brandon Aiyuk Sends Clear, Troubling Message to Commanders

The Washington Commanders have not publicly commented on their interest, or lack thereof, in wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but he has given them every reason for hesitancy about adding his presence to a locker room looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season.

Aiyuk has posted a series of bizarre social media rants over the last several weeks, in which he has called out and insulted his current team, the San Francisco 49ers, as well as made disparaging comments about Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, with whom Aiyuk played in college at Arizona State.

The latest Instagram video from Aiyuk contained a clear message that applies directly to Washington, as well as any team that might consider adding the 28-year-old wideout if/when San Francisco releases him — and it’s one that the Commanders shouldn’t just pay attention to, but that they should find troubling.

Aiyuk said that after he makes his way back onto an NFL roster, “I’m still gonna be on my bull[expletive] on social media.”

Jayden Daniels Appears Uninterested in Commanders Adding Brandon Aiyuk

After giving teams around the league more than enough reason to question his judgment and emotional stability, Aiyuk has also shown a lack of understanding of professional diplomacy and how to manage relationships.

The biggest concern for the Commanders shouldn’t even be the way Aiyuk has personally insulted the decision-makers in San Francisco or bragged about how stupid the team was to pay him $50 million in guaranteed money upon his signing of a $120 million contract in 2024.

The 49ers have since voided the remaining $26 million in guarantees on Aiyuk’s deal that they owed to him this year, citing a lack of compliance with his rehabilitation schedule following a knee injury/surgery.

Washington should be most worried about the impact a player like Aiyuk will have on the team, specifically the franchise quarterback. The Commanders spent the No. 2 overall pick on Daniels in 2024, and he immediately rewarded them with a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Injuries derailed Daniels’ second professional campaign, but he will be back fully healthy for Week 1 barring any new developments.

Aiyuk’s insults to Daniels led the quarterback to subtly respond with a meme of Kevin Durant holding both thumbs down, after which Daniels unfollowed his former teammate on Instagram. Thus, it appears Daniels is out on Aiyuk. And if he’s done with the receiver, Washington should, and is likely to, follow.

Even in Thin Wide Receiver Room, Commanders Don’t Need Brandon Aiyuk

There are other options the Commanders can pursue to round out the WR room, which is currently led by Terry McLaurin. If the team’s season began today, the other two starters would likely be third-year pass-catcher Luke McCaffrey and third-round rookie Antonio Williams.

As far as the free-agent market, veterans like Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill remain available. And while each of those players has had recent off-field issues of a problematic nature, neither is currently embroiled in any legal battles or social media dustups.

Another option is Keenan Allen, most recently of the Los Angeles Chargers.