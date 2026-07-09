Brandon Aiyuk Burying Commanders Trade Potential Even More After Latest Shot At Jayden Daniels

The Brandon Aiyuk Instagram train keeps rolling. After seemingly beefing online with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels last week, Aiyuk doubled down in his latest social media rant. Aiyuk once again called out his former Arizona State University teammate, this time directly tagging his account.

Essentially, Aiyuk mocks Daniels for his response to their viral social media interaction. He alludes to Daniels contacting him to handle their issues offline. However, Aiyuk claims that when he called Daniels’ phone number, Daniels didn’t answer.

Aiyuk then pleads with Daniels to hit his phone because it’s important: “Money is on the line.”

At this point, Aiyuk may have buried his own grave with the Commanders. If Daniels is truly dodging his calls, then an Aiyuk trade to Washington has no true legs to stand on.

Brandon Aiyuk Shows No Remorse For Social Media Antics

Aiyuk’s shot at Jayden Daniels wasn’t his only post of the day either.

Over the last few months, as Aiyuk’s postings have become more frequent and more bizarre, the question has emerged whether he is truly aware of the image he is creating for himself.

Aiyuk responded to his social media antics, stating, “I’ve got to get paid somehow. Cause the employer holding me captive without pay. At least social media paying. I’ll tell y’all what. I get a job back in the NFL, man. I’m still going to be on my [BS] on social media.”

His response makes it sound like he’s aware of what he’s been doing and shows no regret at all. At this point, Aiyuk getting another chance in the league really seems unlikely. Despite his talent on the field, he hasn’t touched turf in nearly two years, and his offseason behavior just adds a layer of drama most teams won’t touch.

Things could always change, especially if injuries force a team to take a plunge on him, but for now, you’d be hard-pressed to find a team jumping at the bit for the 28-year-old former All-Pro.

Commanders Have Other Free Agent Options at WR

It can be assumed that Aiyuk will only continue to dig his own grave deeper and deeper as time passes, which makes it more and more unlikely that an ASU reunion will happen. If so, then Washington enters 2026 without an established wide receiver presence opposite Terry McLaurin.

No other receiver on the roster has posted over a 500-yard season.

Third-round pick Antonio Williams is the most likely to be Daniels’ second option by season’s end, but the team may opt to bring in outside talent just to be safe.

The top fits rumored to be free agent signings for Washington are Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill.

Diggs is a Washington native who has expressed interest in the team and is coming off his seventh 1,000-yard campaign.

While Hill hasn’t directly called out Washington as a top destination, his ability, mainly his speed, would complement McLaurin very well and open up the field for the offense.

Both options offer a steady force that would open up even more opportunities for everybody else.

The pressure is on general manager Adam Peters to decide as the season nears.