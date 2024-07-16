Commanders Starter Tipped for Breakout Thanks to Kliff Kingsbury

The arrival of Austin Ekeler in 2024 NFL free agency should put his position under threat, but running back Brian Robinson Jr. can still be a breakout player for the Washington Commanders, thanks to offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Robinson is the pick by The Athletic’s Ben Standig as Washington’s most likely fantasy football breakout. The prediction is based upon how Kingsbury used running backs when he was head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

As Standig noted, “Kingsbury’s primary running backs with the Cardinals — Kenyan Drake (2019-20) and James Conner (2021-22) — had 18 and 22 rushing touchdowns, respectively, even with a mobile QB in Kyler Murray.”

The Commanders should rely on a similar formula after making dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels the second pick in this year’s draft. Standig believes “Leaning on the run game to help Jayden Daniels’ acclimation to the NFL should also boost Robinson’s appeal.”

It’s a sound argument, but opinion differs on how big of a role Robinson will play in Kingsbury’s schemes.

Brian Robinson Jr. Facing Uncertain Future

There isn’t a consensus on what this season and a new regime have in store for Robinson. Standig thinks “the power-running Robinson is expected to be the lead back, with Austin Ekeler handling passing-down duties (though Robinson is an underrated receiver).”

Yet, others are convinced Robinson’s snap share will decline now Ekeler is in town. Fortunately, Robinson doesn’t need the workload of a RB1 to be a standout in fantasy football circles.

Instead, a nice role in the red zone and at the goal-line can make Robinson a points factory for discerning buyers in a lot of leagues. That kind of role seems likely thanks to Kingsbury.

Kliff Kingsbury Can Make Brian Robinson Jr. a Red-Zone Threat

Being used the same way veteran James Conner was deployed has breakout potential for Robinson. Conner was no stranger to the end zone on Kingsbury’s watch, scoring 22 touchdowns across the 2021 and ’22 seasons.

Kingsbury loved to use 6-foot-1, 233-pound Conner near the goal-line. Like when Conner powered over against the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Robinson can replicate scores like this because he has similar attributes to Conner. The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder often plays his best football in the red zone, using a quick first step, square pad level and violent finishes to find pay-dirt.

Those qualities helped Robinson score from five yards out against the New York Giants in Week 7.

The Commanders don’t have another true power back, although Ekeler can bring the thump inside the 20. He’s notched 69 touchdowns throughout a prolific career, but Robinson is the bruiser Kingsbury can turn to for short-yardage work at the business end of the field.

Robinson’s knack for finding the end zone isn’t limited to running between the tackles. It also extends to plays run off tackle, like this nine-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 9.

There are ample reasons to believe Robinson can become the go-to name on Kingsbury’s call sheet whenever the Commanders get inside the red zone. If that’s how things play out, the third-year back should have no problem making good on Standig’s prediction and rewarding shrewd fantasy managers.