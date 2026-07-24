Former Commanders WR Chris Moore Signs With Super Bowl Contender

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing a familiar face back to the franchise.

Chris Moore, a 2016 4th-round pick (No. 107 overall), is returning to the Ravens as a free agent after spending the last 2 seasons with the Washington Commanders.

“The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran receiver Chris Moore, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Baltimore had several receivers in for tryouts. Moore has 1,917 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over 10 NFL seasons.”

Moore, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, spent the 1st 5 seasons of his career with the Ravens before playing for the Houston Texans for 2 seasons, followed by stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Commanders.

As Fowler mentioned, the Ravens brought in a bevy of wide receivers for workouts on Friday, including former New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

“The Ravens are signing WR Chris Moore, reuniting with one of their draft picks,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec wrote on X on Friday.

In 2 seasons with the Commanders, Moore had 11 receptions for 207 yards and 1 touchdown.

Chris Moore Starred at Cincinnati Before NFL Draft

Moore, 33, starred at Cincinnati before being drafted by the Ravens.

With the Bearcats, Moore had 119 receptions for 2,301 yards and 26 touchdowns in 4 seasons and played alongside future Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“His size and speed may draw some interest from teams, but he’s a one-­trick, vertical receiver who doesn’t possess the elite speed that can compensate for his average hands and below-average routes,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his 2016 pre-draft evaluation. “Moore is a developmental prospect who will need time to work on his deficiencies but might be limited by his lack of return game experience on the college level.”

Commanders Drafted WR in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

The Commanders don’t have a legitimate WR2 or beyond option after NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is coming off the worst season of his career in 2025.

Washington turned to the NFL Draft for 1 possible solution with Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams in the 3rd round (No. 71 overall).

ESPN’s Ben Solak thought so highly of the pick that he put Williams on his list of “long shot” candidates to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — the same award Commanders quarterback and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels won a few years ago.

“A schematic overhaul is underway in Washington, where the old Kliff Kingsbury college offense has been shed for a Ben Johnson-inspired system that gets under center and hunts explosive plays off play-action,” Solak wrote. “For that offense, which desperately needs a pass catcher opposite Terry McLaurin, the front office handpicked Williams, one of my favorite players in this class. Williams has some Amon-Ra St. Brown to his game since he’s as tough as nails, willing to win downfield throws through contact and slippery in his routes. I would not be surprised if he starts getting more targets than McLaurin by season’s end.”