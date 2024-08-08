Commanders RB’s Key Role Not ‘As Firm as Expected’

The Washington Commanders signed Austin Ekeler in free agency, while Brian Robinson Jr. has enjoyed a strong training camp, but Chris Rodriguez Jr. was still expected to make a key role in the backfield his own.

Things aren’t working out that way, with Ben Standig of The Athletic reporting Rodriguez’s “grip on the third running back role behind Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler isn’t as firm as expected.”

Instead, a low-key veteran arrival, along with two rookies, are giving Rodriguez strong competition: “The 2023 sixth-round pick with desired power for inside runs has the chance to make noise after a quiet camp, but Jeremy McNichols and undrafted free agents Austin Jones and Michael Wiley aren’t backing away from the challenge.”

Rodriguez struggling is a disappointment for a player attempting to return from a season-ending injury. Rather than health, those struggles could be attributed to a change in philosophy for Washington’s running game since Kliff Kingsbury became offensive coordinator.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Needs Strong Finish to Offseason

Rodriguez looked like a potential breakout player after posting a 58-yard, two-touchdown rushing effort against the New York Jets in Week 16. Unfortunately, an ankle problem soon landed the former Kentucky standout on injured reserve.

Even so, the sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft had showcased enough to believe he’d have a major role to play in this season’s rotation. A Play like this hurdle against the Jets was an ample demonstration of Rodriguez’s athleticism in space.

The 5-foot-11, 224-pounder also proved his worth as a physical, downhill runner. A low centre of gravity and appetite for contact meant Rodriguez could add an element of toughness to the ground attack.

He used those same elements to punish NFC East rivals the New York Giants on this bruising run between the tackles, highlighted by Commanders insider Chad Ryan.

The problem for Rodriguez is those same rugged qualities may no longer be the best fit for the Commanders’ new rushing schemes.

Commanders Changing on the Ground

Kingsbury isn’t likely to favor a power-based ground attack. At least not based on comments Ekeler made about his reasons for leaving the Los Angeles Chargers.

The veteran told Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams show” how the Chargers “brought in some bigger backs over from Baltimore. So it’s like, hey, they want a guy they can hand the ball off to 300 times a year.”

Ekeler can expect a lighter workload in Kingsbury’s offense, which should be more geared to the pass. Kingsbury might still feature a power element on the deck, but that’s likely to be Robinson’s remit.

As Ekeler told the “God Bless Football” podcast, “We’re very different types of runners. He’s like 6-1, 220 (pounds) or whatever he is, and I’m not. I’m like little scat-speed.”

The dynamic Ekeler describes leaves room for a productive third runner, but Kingsbury’s air-raid concepts mean a receiving type would be a better fit than Rodriguez. It’s why former San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans dual-threat back Jeremy McNichols fits the bill.

He has 56 career catches to his credit. McNichols also possesses the speed and shifty moves best applied in a zone-based rushing system designed around outside and cutback runs.

Those concepts and McNichols’ scheme fit could leave Rodriguez as the odd man out.