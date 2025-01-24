Ex-NFL QB Makes Surprising Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts Statement

The measure of how far Jayden Daniels has come as a rookie is an ex-NFL quarterback ranking the Washington Commanders starter ahead of his Philadelphia Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts before the NFC Championship Game.

It’s the view of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos QB Chris Simms. The current NBC Sports analyst and Pro Football Talk co-host told Kay Adams on the Up And Adams Show, “Every skill he (Daniels) has is a little bit better than Jalen Hurts.”

Simms doubled down on his bold statement by stating to Adams, Daniels “is a more accurate thrower than Jalen Hurts. I think he’s got a stronger arm. And then of course, when he takes off and runs, Jalen’s special, but Jayden runs like a wide receiver.”

Some won’t be surprised Simms endorsed Daniels’ talents above those of Hurts. Not after the way Daniels has taken the pros by storm during a debut season when he’s inspired the Commanders to 14 wins, including back-to-back victories in the playoffs.

The winning streak has the Commanders ready to do battle with their NFC East rivals at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26. It’s their third meeting this season, with Hurts and Daniels winning a game apiece, but a conference title and place in the Super Bowl are up for grabs for the quarterback who takes the decider.

This is where Hurts could have the edge thanks to big-game experience Simms referenced earlier in his interview with Adams. Big-game experience including winning an NFC Championship and putting up prolific numbers in a Super Bowl during the 2022 season.

Jayden Daniels’ Rookie Bravado Is Working for Commanders

Daniels’ contrasting lack of experience on the big stage could see the Commanders come undone in Philly. Yet, that didn’t happen on the road in Tampa Bay, nor against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Commanders were able to win those games because of Daniels’ preternatural sense of calm, along with his special talent. Daniels hasn’t been afraid of the biggest moments, and his rookie bravado has perfectly suited the upstart Commanders.

A lack of fear against the Lions meant it wasn’t just Hurts who was outshined by Daniels. Washington’s starter led all Divisional Round quarterbacks in key categories, including passer rating, according to The 33rd Team.

Jayden Daniels handily led all Divisional Round QBs in passer rating & EPA per dropback 🚀 Passer rating leaders: 🥇Daniels: 122.9

🥈Lamar Jackson: 114.4

🥉Patrick Mahomes: 98.3 EPA/DB leaders:

🥇Daniels: 0.48

🥈Lamar: 0.12

🥉C.J. Stroud: 0.09 https://t.co/dDoOxOF8nQ pic.twitter.com/4cP2DMkadm — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 20, 2025

Those numbers are proof of how hard it is to take Daniels out of his comfort zone. Unfortunately, the Eagles are one of the few teams that succeeded in rattling the 2024 NFL draft’s second-overall pick.

A 26-18 defeat in Week 11 included Daniels throwing for less than 200 yards, tossing an interception and taking three sacks in Philadelphia. The Eagles confused Daniels with a fiendish mixture of coverages.

Ironically, a particular coverage scheme is the best way for the Commanders to do the same to Hurts.

Jalen Hurts Can Be 2nd Super Bowl QB Confused by Commanders

Hurts is the second Super Bowl QB in a row the Commanders have had to face in these playoffs. Lions starter Jared Goff took the Los Angeles Rams to the big game in the 2018 season, but he never got on track against a resourceful Washington defense last week.

Goff missed on 17 of his 40 pass attempts and also threw three interceptions. The 30-year-old was baffled by a wide array of zone coverages designed by Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Whitt explained how he wanted to make Goff’s view of the field “cloudy,” per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Playing zone again is a good ploy against Hurts for one reason. Zone would let Commanders defenders keep eyes on the dual-threat signal-caller and get to him before he runs.

Confining Hurts to the pocket and making him beat them with his arm has to be the priority for the Commanders. There’s still a risk, particularly if Hurts throws as well as he did against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Hurts amassed 304 yards through the air, with 213 of those coming from the pocket, according to Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports.

What’s different this time is Hurts doesn’t look anywhere near as comfortable in two playoff games. Hurts has “thrown for a total of just 259 yards. He’s taken nine sacks, including seven in the divisional round against the Rams. And he hasn’t looked at all like himself,” per Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano.

While the Eagles are winning in spite of Hurts, the Commanders are winning because of Daniels. It’s a huge psychological advantage ahead of Washington’s biggest game in decades.