Commanders Send Clear Saquon Barkley Message Before Eagles Game

The Washington Commanders‘ defense will have a challenging task in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13. Saquon Barkley has been a major problem for the Commanders since the running back signed with the Eagles.

Since 2024, Barkley has played three games against Washington and is averaging 25.3 carries per game, leading to 142.7 rushing yards per game, 5.6 yards per carry, and five total rushing touchdowns, per StatMuse.

To put it mildly, the Commanders’ defense has had no answer to stopping, or at least containing, Barkley since he became an Eagle. Speaking to the media on Sept. 9, Washington head coach Dan Quinn shared what the team must do to limit the Eagles star’s impact on the game.

“No. 1, this is an excellent player,” Quinn told reporters. So, when you’re going back through, he’s been good against lots of games. So, how do you play good team defense? You better tackle well and limit the explosive plays.

“One thing that’s kind of defined what he is: Good play, good play, good tackle, big one and that’s the ones you want to take those big chunk plays off the tape. If you can do that, that’ll give you your best chance, but it has to be every single down.”

Commanders’ HC on Why Tackling Saquon Barkley Is Important

Moreover, Quinn explained why his defense can’t let its guard down and needs to tackle soundly, noting that any slip on their end could lead to a big gain or even a home run play for Barkley.

“That was what makes him a great player,” Quinn added. “It can be the 10th play or the 30th play, but he has that ability to take it the distance every time. Players like that, man, you always have to be on your game.”

Jay Gruden on What to Expect From Sonny Styles

One of the players who will need to be sound in his tackling is Sonny Styles, the Commanders’ No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite being a rookie, Washington likely hopes he can hit the ground running and become a major part of this defense.

Recently, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden shared what a successful rookie season will look like for Styles.

“I think he’s got to be an every-down player, which I think he should be,” Gruden said during a Sept. 8 appearance on 106.7 The Fan. “I think early on he’s going to struggle with the big sets with fullbacks and all that stuff because he plays pretty high, but he’s a sideline-to-sideline player, and I think eventually, if you’re a three-down linebacker, then you can do a lot of stuff.

“You can cover backs, you can cover tight ends, you can rush the passer, you can do a lot of different things. His versatility is what you love about him.”

During his four seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Styles had 142 solo tackles, 97 assists, 9.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception in 53 games, per StatMuse. As a result, he’ll be looking to translate his college production to the NFL.