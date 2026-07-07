Commanders Coach Confirms New Role for Dorance Armstrong Jr.

He’s become something of an afterthought thanks to a lengthy recovery from a serious injury, along with the arrival of high-priced edge-rushers during 2026 NFL free agency, but the Washington Commanders still have big plans for Dorance Armstrong Jr., including a role change for the productive defensive end.

Armstrong was the best pass-rusher on the roster before he tore his ACL in Week 7 last season. Since then, the Commanders have spent big to revamp the edges of their front seven by signing Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson.

The latter duo is ideally suited to the 3-4 hybrid front the Commanders are expected to use under first-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Armstrong’s future prospects in the new scheme are taking shape after outside linebackers coach John Pagano revealed the former Dallas Cowboys D-lineman will play a different position in 2026.

Dorance Armstrong Jr. Set for Key Change

Armstrong’s new role was detailed by ESPN’s John Keim on a recent episode of ‘The John Keim Report.’ As Keim put it, “on the roster, they list Dorance Armstrong as a defensive end, but I was talking to, you know, outside linebackers coach John Pagano, is like, he’s going to be a defensive, excuse me, a linebacker. And I would say Pagano would know since he coaches the outside linebackers anyway.”

Although Keim also admitted, “(we) still don’t know where Dorance Armstrong is at in terms of his recovery and not just in terms of physical, but where he is just on the field and what he can do in this defense,” this is a significant development for Armstrong.

It shows the Commanders haven’t forgotten about Armstrong, and the new defensive staff is ready to make room for his talents at the premium position on Jones’ defense. Outside linebackers are the big-play guys up front in a 3-4, and Armstrong is already a fit because the Commanders have previously used him in a two-point stance.

Whether he’s putting his hand in the dirt or acting as a standup rusher, Armstrong’s ability to get to quarterbacks remains intact. He logged 5.5 sacks, 10 pressures, three hurries and one QB knockdown in less than seven games last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Jones and Pagano will be encouraged by plays like this sack of Jalen Hurts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFC Championship Game, after Armstrong rushed from a two-point stance.

This takedown shows Armstrong isn’t in for a major transformation in Jones’ defense. He’s likely to get more opportunities to do what he does best, create pressure.

Those opportunities may occur on a situational basis, given how loaded the Commanders have become on the edges.

Commanders Fully Stocked With Versatile Pass-Rushers

Adding Oweh and Chaisson to the top of the depth chart immediately bolstered an erratic pass rush, but Jones won’t ignore the other intriguing quarterback hunters at his disposal.

They include ex-Kansas City Chiefs rotational pressure specialist Charles Omenihu. He can play end and defensive tackle, a role previously occupied by Armstrong.

Omenihu moving along the D-line is obvious passing situations will free Armstrong up to rush from the outside more often. He’ll still shift inside if Jones shifts inside linebackers Frankie Luvu, Leo Chenal and 2026 NFL draft first-round pick Sonny Styles, all of whom can blitz off the corner, to the edges in certain sub-package pressure looks.

Turning flexible pass-rushers into actors to disguise pressure will be vital for making Jones’ schemes work. Fortunately, Armstrong is already ideally suited to the changes the Commanders are making defensively, so his new role can inspire a career revival once he’s fully healthy.