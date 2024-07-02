Commanders Could Fill Huge Hole at Offensive Tackle in 2025

The Washington Commanders most pressing need headed into the 2024 seson seems to be at offensive tackle. Specifically at left tackle, where someone will have to protect quarterback Jayden Daniels‘ blind side for the foreseeable future.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Commanders filling that void with one of college football’s elite in his latest 2025 mock draft released on July 2, with Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. going to Washington with the No. 5 overall pick.

“If the draft were tomorrow, we’d be talking about left tackle and edge rusher as massive needs for the Commanders,” Miller wrote. “That could change between now and April, but general manager Adam Peters could definitely address the blind side of the line; Washington has to protect quarterback Jayden Daniels after allowing 65 sacks last season (tied for second most). Banks is a prototypical left tackle with a powerful 324-pound frame, and the junior has allowed just two sacks over his two full seasons starting for the Longhorns.”

Keeping Daniels upright and healthy between now and then might prove a little more difficult — which means it’s a good thing the 2024 NFL draft No. 2 overall pick is so good on his feet.

Banks Has Potential to Become Elite NFL OT

Banks has been projected as a first-round pick in the NFL draft since his senior season at Summer Creek High School in Houston, Texas, and was named Class 6A-District 21 Offensive MVP in 2021 — an almost impossible honor to get if you’re an offensive lineman.

“Provides excellent roster value in versatility to play either tackle spot and both guard spots if needed,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in his evaluation of Banks in Nov. 2021. “Combines high-floor ability with developmental upside. Projects to the high-major level as a multi-year starter who should become a stalwart of his team’s offensive line. Possesses the attributes to become a high-round NFL Draft prospect in the long term.”

Banks, 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, won the starting spot at left tackle during training camp as a true freshman. He has started 27 consecutive games over the last two seasons and is a two-time All-Big 12 selection. Banks was also one of the best players on the 2023 team that lifted the Longhorns into the College Football Playoff for the first time.

How Bad are the Commanders at Offensive Tackle?

Washington’s option at left tackle in 2024 boil down to veteran journeyman Cornelius Lucas, rookie Brandon Coleman and Trent Scott.

Lucas made the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2014 and has made 37 of his 49 career starts with the Commanders since 2020, including a career-high 12 starts in 2022.

Scott made the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2018 and has started 22 games across six seasons for four different teams, including two starts for the Commanders in 2023.

Coleman, 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, was a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) for the Commanders in 2024 and was a two-time All-Big 12 pick at TCU.

“Last season, under a different coaching staff and front office, Washington first-year starting quarterback Sam Howell was sacked 65 times, smashing the previous franchise record of 49,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on June 9. “After changing starters at four line spots in 2023, the Commanders have undergone more changes to their line in 2024. They will have three new starters — at center, left guard and left tackle. But while the center is known (Tyler Biadasz) and the guard is likely known (Nick Allegretti), the competition at left tackle will continue into training camp.”