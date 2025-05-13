Commanders’ Draft Sleeper Has Elite Skillset Fans Will Love

The Washington Commanders didn’t make a ton of noise early in the 2025 NFL Draft. But one mid-round draft might wind up being one of their most exciting additions.

With the No. 128, the Commanders added Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane—a dynamic playmaker and elite return specialist who could quietly become one of the biggest steals of Day 3. It’s not the flashiest selection, but this pick could flip field position and momentum every single Sunday.

“While Lane will have a chance to earn receiver snaps for Washington, what most excites me about his early impact is in the kicking game. Lane is arguably the best punt returner in the draft class. Back in 2021, he averaged 15.5 yards per return, second best in FBS. He’s shifty and instinctive, and he can flat-out fly,” Yates wrote in a May 12 story.

Lane first caught national attention back in 2021, when he averaged 15.5 yards per punt return—good for second-best in the country. He was elusive, and had a knack for turning routine plays into highlight-reels. Fast forward to 2025, and he’s bringing that exact skillset to D.C., right when the Commanders need it most.

Commanders are getting a playmaker at the right time

With Olamide Zaccheaus off to the Bears, the return job is wide open. Enter Lane—a quick-cutting, sharp-eyed return man with the speed to house it if he gets a crease. Fans who hoist value in special teams moments will love what he brings to the table.

He’s not just a one-trick player either. Lane showed flashes as a slot receiver in college, with over 1,300 career yards and six touchdowns despite inconsistent quarterback play. He knows how to find space, plays with confidence and doesn’t shy away from contact. But where he really separates himself is with his electrifying return skills.

In tight games where every yard matters, having someone like Lane back deep could be a difference-maker.

Commanders find draft value in Lane amid recent criticism

It’s not often you get a mid-round pick with this kind of defined value. He may not be a WR1, and that’s okay. He doesn’t need to be. Lane can carve out a meaningful role immediately just by doing what he’s always done—change games without needing the ball thrown 10 times a game.

This draft sleeper is already turning heads for his return potential. Once training camp kicks off, don’t be surprised if Lane becomes one of the most talked-about rookies on the roster.