Commanders Earn Praise for Signing $30 Million Center

The Washington Commanders went about rebuilding their entire roster in the offseason and a big part of that was signing free-agent center Tyler Biadasz to a 3-year, $30 million contract in March 2024.

Not only was it a big move and a big spend by the Commanders, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon named it one of the best moves of the NFL offseason.

“In advance of drafting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick, the Washington Commanders gave the rookie quarterback a reliable veteran at center,” Kenyon wrote. “Tyler Biadasz, who started for the Dallas Cowboys, followed now-Washington coach Dan Quinn from the NFC East rival. Biadasz will provide stability as the Commanders begin a new era.”

Biadasz is one of two offensive line starters signed by the Commanders in the offseason, joining guard Nick Allegretti, who comes to Washington after winning three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, who signed a 3-year, $16 million contract in March 2024.

Becoming One of NFL’s Best Centers in Dallas

Biadasz was one of college football’s most dominant offensive linemen at Wisconsin, where he was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center in 2019.

Biadasz was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round (No. 146 overall) in the 2020 NFL draft, played in 12 games as a rookie and was the full-time starter for each of the last three seasons, only missing two games and earning Pro Bowl honors following the 2022 season.

Biadasz has played in the postseason each of the last three seasons and has only allowed 6.5 sacks in four seasons.

Biadasz Could Make History With Commanders

Biadasz could turn around a lot of bad history for the Commanders — both recent and historic.

In regards to the franchise in the big picture, the Commanders haven’t won a playoff game since 2005 and haven’t had a winning record since 2016. Biadasz is one of the key additions to the team, along with Daniels, who has the franchise thinking a turnaround could be on the way.

From a more macro viewpoint, Biadasz could make history at the center position for the Commanders. Because there really is no history at the position to speak of.

Washington has had one player earn NFL All-Pro honors at center in franchise history with Frank Bausch in 1936 — the younger brother of NFL running back and 1932 Olympic gold medal decathlete Jim Bausch.

The Commanders haven’t had a center make the Pro Bowl since Jeff Bostic in 1983. Bostic played for Washington from 1980 to 1993, was a three-time Super Bowl champion, named one of the 80 Greatest Redskins and is a member of the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame.

“Biadasz has been one of the more reliable offensive linemen in football, as he’s only missed two games in the last two seasons and has anchored a Cowboys offensive line that has consistently been one of the better units in football,” Sports Illustrated’s Nathaniel Marrero wrote after Biadasz signed in March. “… Biadasz graded out well by Pro Football Focus‘ metrics in 2023, as he received a 68.6 in 2023, the highest of his four-year career. The Cowboys were also one of the better pass-protecting units in football, as they allowed 40 sacks last season, which was tied for the 12th-fewest in football.”