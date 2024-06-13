Commanders Encouraged to Sign Former $105 Million Offensive Tackle

IF you want to get into a debate — and win — over what the biggest question mark is for the Washington Commanders headed into the 2024 season as far as the starting lineup, just go with left tackle.

It’s the position that will protect the blind side of rookie quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and appears completely unresolved, which is why Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested the Commanders sign free agent and former Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari to fill that spot.

The Commanders current options at left tackle are veteran journeymen Cornelius Lucas and Trent Scott, rookie third-round pick Brandon Coleman and, possibly, Sam Cosmi, who played tackle his first two seasons but started all 17 games at guard in 2023 and was one of the NFL’s best at the position down the stretch.

“The blindside commands priority,” Ballentine said. “It always has and it always will. With a rookie quarterback in the building, especially one with some of the pocket-management concerns Jayden Daniels brings, the priority on sorting out the position is raised even higher.” Bakhtiari is an 11-year NFL veteran and five-time NFL All-Pro who has started every game he’s every played in. In March 2020 he signed a 4-year, $105.5 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. Through 2023, Bakhtiari has accumulated $126.8 million in career earnings.