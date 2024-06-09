Commanders Have Big Question Mark at Left Tackle

The Washington Commanders have a player they think can be a franchise quarterback in No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

Now, they need someone who can protect his blind side at left offensive tackle.

ESPN’s John Keim laid out Washington’s options at left tackle on June 9 — veteran Cornelius Lucas, rookie Brandon Coleman or Trent Scott. That’s three largely unproven options for one of the most important positions on the offensive side of the ball.

“Last season, under a different coaching staff and front office, Washington first-year starting quarterback Sam Howell was sacked 65 times, smashing the previous franchise record of 49,” Keim wrote. “After changing starters at four line spots in 2023, the Commanders have undergone more changes to their line in 2024. They will have three new starters — at center, left guard and left tackle. But while the center is known (Tyler Biadasz) and the guard is likely known (Nick Allegretti), the competition at left tackle will continue into training camp.”

Daniels hasn’t officially been named the Commanders starting quarterback. Washington signed veteran Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, to a 1-year, $6 million contract in March 2024.

Daniels Can Win Games Running the Ball

Daniels is one of the great dual-threat quarterbacks in college football history and finished his college career with 3,307 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns across five seasons at Arizona State and LSU.

Daniels had 1,919 rushing yards his last two seasons at LSU, including 1,134 rushing yards as a senior in 2023 on the way to winning the Heisman Trophy — he also led the NCAA with 8.4 yards per carry.

In the NFL, he’ll have to put those skills to use to win the Commanders games.

“It can help tremendously,” Washington run game coordinator Anthony Lynn told ESPN. “You have a quarterback that can create and move a little bit. You don’t have to have (perennial Pro Bowl tackle) Trent Williams when you have a quarterback that can do that a little bit so that we can move the pocket, change the launch point.”

Who is Most Qualifed to Take Over as Starter at LT?

Lucas made the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2014 and only started eight games for three teams across his first five seasons but has made 37 of his 49 career starts with the Commanders since 2020, including a career-high 12 starts in 2022.

Scott made the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2018 and has started 22 games across six seasons for four different teams, including two starts for the Commanders in 2023.

Coleman, 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, was a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) for the Commanders in 2024 and was a two-time All-Big 12 pick at TCU, including a big role on their national runner-up team in 2022.

Coleman’s versatility in college could end up being a big bonus in the NFL — he started multiple games at right tackle, left tackle, right guard and left guard across four seasons at TCU, including all 15 games at left tackle in 2022.

And if those three don’t work out? There’s also another option available — free agency.