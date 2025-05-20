Commanders’ Late NFL Draft Swing On 17-TD Weapon Looks Brilliant

The Washington Commanders didn’t hold many picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they made their final one count.

In the seventh round, they took a late swing on running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a powerful playmaker who turned heads at New Mexico and again during the pre-draft process. One thing’s for certain: He doesn’t look the part of a Day 3 selection.

While most fans were fully immersed on bigger names and early-round picks like OT Josh Conerly Jr. (No. 29), CB Trey Amos (No. 61) and wide receiver Jaylin Lane (No. 128), Washington quietly did their homework and landed what could be one of the draft’s most slept -on running backs in the 2025 class.

Croskey-Merritt’s Talent Wasn’t Seen In His Final NCAA Campaign

Croskey-Merritt’s college journey was anything but ordinary. He started as a zero-star recruit out of Alabama and worked his way up through Alabama State before breaking out at New Mexico.

In just one season at UNM, he racked up 1,190 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns—numbers that landed him among the top in school history and earned him Second Team All-Mountain West honors. He had a stretch of back-to-back 200-yard games and consistently showed his ability to punish defenders with a bruising, relentless running style.

After transferring to Arizona, things didn’t go as planned. Eligibility issues kept him sidelined for the Wildcats after just one appearance. Still, he stayed focused, continued practicing with the team, and left a strong impression without much tape to show for it. That’s what impressed the Commanders —not just the numbers, but the redeeming mindset.

“It was pretty rough,” Croskey-Merritt said,” per Zach Selby of Commanders.com.

He didn’t sulk or fade away. He got better, and kept showing up. And he made it count when it mattered.

“I learned that I’m a strong individual…always loved the game, but it challenged me to a different level, and I was ready to take on that talent,” Croskey-Merritt said. “I think I did a good job at that.”

At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Croskey-Merritt made a huge statement. With scouts and coaches watching, he delivered a 97-yard, two-touchdown performance that earned him Offensive MVP honors.

That one game may have been enough to convince Washington that he was well worth the pick. He reminded everyone why he was so dangerous at New Mexico, and showcased what could have been last year at Arizona.

Commanders’ Long-Term Fit For Croskey-Merritt

The Commanders have a crowded backfield, with Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler leading the way. But both are staring down contract years, which makes Croskey-Merritt an interesting option for the future. He’s probably not going to be the starter right away, but he could carve out a role on special teams or in short-yardage situations.

“I would add a variety of talent, whatever they need me at, whether it’s special teams or running back,” Croskey-Merritt said. “I’m just ready to make this team better.”

There are still areas of his game that need polishing. He’s not the fastest guy on the field, and sometimes his cuts can slow him down. His pass protection needs work, and he’s still developing as a receiver. For a late-round pick, his upside is exciting.

Washington saw a guy who was overlooked, undervalued, and who kept plugging away through it all. That says a lot about the vision for their roster going forward.

Croskey-Merritt is simply a bet on toughness, on effort, and on the belief that some players just need a real shot. The Commanders plan to give him one, and it’s possible that the franchise may have just pulled off one of the savviest seventh-round picks in recent memory.