Commanders LB Breaks Silence After Suffering Scary Season-Ending Neck Injury

The Washington Commanders secured a massive Week 3 victory on Sunday, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 33-31 in their home opener.

They also did it without star quarterback Jayden Daniels, who’s currently sidelined after dislocating his left elbow in Week 2. That’s just another of the plethora of injuries the Commanders have had to deal with so far this season.

Another notable injury occurred on Sunday when linebacker Leo Chenal, whom Washington acquired this offseason, suffered a scary neck injury that forced him to leave the game on a stretcher. He was later diagnosed with a neck fracture and underwent season-ending surgery on Monday.

Chenal Breaks Silence After Surgery

On a positive note, Chenal retained movement in all his extremities, and doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Not long after his surgery on Monday, he posted on social media thanking fans for all the support.

“Surgery went well! Thank you all for all the love and support, you don’t know how much it means seeing this much love everywhere,” Chenal posted on X.

Surgery went well! Thank you all for all the love and support, you don’t know how much it means seeing this much love everywhere ❤️ — Leo Chenal (@lchenal54) September 28, 2026

Commanders Linebacker Situation

With Chenal out of the picture, it puts even more pressure on the players the Commanders currently have, including star rookie Sonny Styles, who’s coming along extremely quickly, along with Odafe Oweh and Kain Medrano as they continue to await the return of Frankie Luvu.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced that Luvu will travel with the team to London this Sunday when they take on the Indianapolis Colts and will “practice in some capacity” this week, but it remains too early to determine whether he’ll suit up.