Commanders HC Dan Quinn Shares Injury Update on QB Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders might be getting quarterback Jayden Daniels back from a gruesome dislocated left elbow injury sooner than expected.

Headed into Washington’s Week 4 game in London against the Indianapolis Colts in London, head coach Dan Quinn shared several positive injury updates for the team’s roster — including a key update on Daniels.

“Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels, Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo will all travel to London and practice with the team in some capacity this week,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Monday.

“Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels, LB Frankie Luvu and TE Chig Okonkwo will travel to London and participate to some degree in practice,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Status for Sunday remains uncertain. Quinn isn’t yet sure about RG Sam Cosmi. Will know more tomorrow (they fly out tomorrow late afternoon).”

“Last week when his status was still up in the air, he addressed the team and told them he wasn’t getting surgery, owed it to them to get back as soon as possible and and was going to push to try to return in the coming weeks,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account.

Commanders Coming Off Shocking Upset

The Commanders pulled off the NFL’s biggest upset in Week 3 when they took down the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in a 33-31 win in Washington’s home opener.

The win by the Commanders snapped a franchise-record 12-game winning streak for the Seahawks dating back to last season.

The win lifted the Commanders into a 3-way tie for 2nd place in the NFC East at 1-2 — the same record as the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Starting in place of Daniels, longtime backup Marcus Mariota shined in perhaps his best outing in years, going 13-of-19 passing for 183 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Injuries Persistent Issue for Jayden Daniels

Injuries have become the overriding story of Daniels’ career to this point — he missed 10 games with a variety of injuries in 2025. That included a dislocated left elbow that cost him 7 games — 4 after the initial injury, then 3 more when he reinjured his elbow and saw himself shut down for the year