Commanders’ Report Card; Compilation Of Analysts Grades On Washington

The Washington Commanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft in unfamiliar territory. Drafting at 29th overall was the lowest draft position the franchise has earned since 2002 when the team selected quarterback Patrick Ramsey. This would be head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters’ second crack at the draft after hitting a homerun second overall just a season ago.

The general consensus seems to be that the Commander’s played this one safe. The Ringer’s Chad Kelly writes that the team ‘hit this one right down the fairway’. The grades ranged from a low B- to a perfect A. Overall, based on the grades from seven different analysts, the Commanders finished the 2025 NFL Draft with a GPA of 3.3.

The Reasoning Behind The Highest Grades Given

The team’s lone perfect grade came from CBS Sport’s Chris Trapasso. Though the team only had five selections on the weekend, Trapasso awarded the middle three picks individual grades of an A, A+, and A-, respectively. He was a fan of every selection and is sipping the Adam Peters kool-aid.

“General manager Adam Peters is rising star in the industry. Two drafts in, that’s safe to say,” Trapasso wrote. “Conerly was the pruden albeit non-sexy pick in Round 1. Amos has a high floor at boundary corner — a clear need opposite Marshon Lattimore — and Lane is a dynamic slot receiver with 4.34 speed and wiggle post-catch. Croskey-Merritt absolutely has the size, cutting skill and effortless power to be a tremendous seventh-round find at running back.”

Pro Football Network awarded an A- for Washington’s efforts. The website approves of the Connerly pick, and believes they may have made the best selection of day two by picking up Ole Miss’ Trey Amos.

“The Commanders can expect immediate returns from their early-round picks, and the late-rounders have potential, too,” PFN wrote. “It’ll be up to Washington to shuffle their line the right way, but a starting lineup of Tunsil-Coleman-Biadasz-Cosmi-Conerly can dominate the line of scrimmage, and help Jayden Daniels and the offense take yet another leap in 2025.”

Mel Kiper’s B+ hinged mostly on the fact that the Commanders only escaped with five new additions.

“I liked what Peters did with his first three selections, but this is not quite an A because it’s a small class and because he didn’t address the hole at edge,” wrote Kiper. “Still, this is a team that should again challenge for the NFC East crown.”

USA Today’s B-

Nate Davis of USA Today was none to impressed with the team’s additions over the weekend. Some of his gripes stood with the fact that the team surrendered their third and fourth round selections in a trade that has yet to pay off when they acquired Marshon Lattimore last season. But, as far as the class itself is concerned, Davis did not voice any real concerns.

“It was a lighter class in part because veteran CB Marshon Lattimore came at the price of a third- and fourth-rounder at last year’s trade deadline, a transaction that has yet to bear sufficient fruit,” wrote Davis. “Still, GM Adam Peters did a nice job while picking OT Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round and CB Trey Amos in the second. Fourth-round WR Jaylin Lane could capably take over for departed Dyami Brown as the deep threat.”