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Washington Commanders Rule Out 2 Players Ahead of Thursday’s Giants Game

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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Head Coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for arguably their biggest game of the season so far on Thursday night.

They will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the NFC East-leading Giants in a primetime matchup.

The Commanders enter the game with a 2-5-1 record, while the Giants sit on the opposite end of the spectrum at 5-2-1. Both teams have a tie on their records after playing one another in a wild overtime finish a few weeks ago.

Now, they meet for the final time this season, and if the Commanders want any chance of closing the gap in the division, this could very well be a must-win game.

Commanders Rule Out 2 Players

Both teams released their final injury reports on Wednesday. Although Washington has already dealt with a handful of season-ending injuries, the team has a fairly clean outlook heading into Thursday night.

Washington has ruled out two players. Starting center Lucas Patrick will miss the game with a concussion, while tight end Colson Yankoff will sit out with a knee injury.

Neither player practiced at all this week, so these absences haven’t caught Washington off guard. Nick Allegretti is expected to take over for Patrick at center.

As for wide receiver Treylon Burks, whose status remained uncertain because of a foot injury that kept him out last week, he no longer carries an injury designation and will return to the Commanders’ offense.

Giants’ Injury Report

New York also has a relatively clean injury report heading into the prime-time showdown. Running back Cam Skattebo and quarterback J.J. McCarthy are both good to go after the Giants monitored their statuses throughout the week.

Outside linebacker Malik Harrison is the only player still carrying an injury designation. He’s questionable with a groin injury, and the Giants will likely determine his availability closer to kickoff.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Washington Commanders Rule Out 2 Players Ahead of Thursday’s Giants Game

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