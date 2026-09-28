Commanders Suffer Devastating Injury News After Upset Win Over Seahawks

The Washington Commanders got in the win column for the first time this season on Sunday.

They defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks 33-31, led by veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, who filled in for the injured Jayden Daniels.

Washington has dealt with a plethora of injuries across its roster already, and the team added another to that list against Seattle when starting linebacker Leo Chenal suffered a scary neck injury while attempting a tackle. Medical personnel placed him on a stretcher, but he moved his extremities as they took him off the field.

Injury Update Emerges on Chenal

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz revealed Chenal’s status Monday morning. His report provided some positive news, noting that Chenal retained feeling in all his extremities and should make a full recovery.

Unfortunately for the Commanders, Chenal sustained a neck fracture and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Via Jordan Shultz: “Commanders LB Leo Chenal, who was taken off the field with a scary-looking injury on Sunday, will undergo season-ending surgery this morning for a fracture in his neck, per sources. Most importantly, Chenal has feeling in all his extremities, and the expectation is that he’ll make a full recovery.”





#Commanders LB Leo Chenal, who was taken off the field with a scary-looking injury on Sunday, will undergo season-ending surgery this morning for a fracture in his neck, per sources. Most importantly, Chenal has feeling in all his extremities, and the expectation is that he’ll… pic.twitter.com/6SsFyefj4D — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 28, 2026

Chenal’s NFL Career

After spending the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chenal signed with the Commanders this offseason and had already made a strong defensive impact.

He appeared in all three games, starting two of them, and recorded 18 combined tackles during that stretch, along with one tackle for loss.

Now, his absence puts more pressure on rookie first-round pick Sonny Styles to continue ascending, along with Kain Medrano and Odafe Oweh. The Commanders also hope Frankie Luvu can return soon, as he remains out with an injury.