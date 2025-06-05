Commanders Playing With Fire as Terry McLaurin Considers Skipping Camp Over Deal

The Washington Commanders may be on the brink of a full-blown offseason crisis.

All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin is considering skipping minicamp as he grows increasingly frustrated over the lack of progress on a contract extension, per Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

McLaurin initially showed up to voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, but then abruptly left once it became clear negotiations weren’t advancing. That’s no small gesture from a player who has been the model of consistency and professionalism through years of instability in Washington.

Now entering the final year of his contract, McLaurin’s patience appears to be wearing thin. And while no formal holdout has been declared, the writing is on the wall: the Commanders are running out of time.

A Franchise Cornerstone Left Waiting

McLaurin isn’t just another player looking to cash in. He’s been the emotional and offensive fuel of the team for the past several seasons. Despite catching passes from a carousel of quarterbacks—from Sam Howell, Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz—McLaurin has posted five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns, all while maintaining a strong locker room presence.

His route running, leadership, and durability have made him not just Washington’s best wideout, but one of the most underrated elite WR1s in the NFL.

So the fact that talks around a long-term deal have reportedly been “minimal” is quite alarming. Especially for a franchise undergoing a massive transition, primarily with second-year quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who’s on his way to superstardom.

“Offseason programs are critical for young QBs, and as Jayden Daniels looks to build on a strong rookie season, it’s surprising the team hasn’t prioritized a new deal for Terry McLaurin — especially after the All-Pro WR’s career year,” Schultz mentioned in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Commanders are trying to build something stable after years of chaos and change. But dragged feet and not securing McLaurin sends the exact wrong message to the players—and to fans.

If the organization truly believes Daniels is their long-term answer under center, locking up McLaurin should be a priority. He’s exactly the type of seasoned, smart, QB-friendly receiver who can guide a young quarterback through the learning curve of the NFL.

If McLaurin decides to skip training camp over this, the distraction becomes bigger than just cap management.

At 29, McLaurin still has elite years ahead of him, and he’s never demanded the spotlight. But now that he’s finally speaking up, Washington should listen—fast.

The Clock Is Ticking For Commanders To Engage

It’s easy to dismiss this as offseason noise, but this feels different. McLaurin is rarely vocal about his personal situation, and his quiet departure from team activities is a calculated move. If the Commanders don’t step up soon with a competitive offer, they risk alienating one of the few stable building blocks they have.

McLaurin is considering skipping camp—and it has officially lit a fire under the organization to get moving on an agreement.