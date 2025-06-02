Commanders Might Have ‘Breakout’ Star in $5 Million Rookie WR

As long as the Washington Commanders have Jayden Daniels playing quarterback for them, you can assume they’re going to draft players with an eye as to his needs and maximizing his talent.
While that might lessen in the future, it was a pretty pronounced directive in 2025, with the Commanders using 3 out of their 5 picks on offensive players, including fourth round pick (No. 128 overall) Jaylin Lane, a wide receiver/return specialist out of Virginia Tech, and an offensive lineman in the first round with Oregon’s Josh Conerly.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine labeled Lane the “Breakout Candidate” for the Commanders this summer as the Super Bowl contenders begin the slow march toward training camp.
Lane could be in line to establish himself as not only a threat in the return game as a rookie, but could also steal reps as Washington’s WR3 — a job that’s very much up for grabs.
“The Commanders brought in Deebo Samuel Sr., but there’s still room for another receiver to emerge as part of the offense this summer,” Ballentine wrote on June 2. “Noah Brown is a fairly niche receiver as the third option behind Terry McLaurin and Samuel. That’s where third-round pick Jaylin Lane could wind up setting himself up for a successful rookie season. Lane is a burner who should at least capture the role of return man throughout preseason activities. But he also has the potential to become a part of the offense.”
Lane Ready to Hit the Ground Running in D.C.
The Commanders had an NFL All-Pro return specialist last season with veteran running back Austin Ekeler, although it’s almost certain after 2 scary concussions in 2024 that Ekeler’s touches will be limited to offense if he even makes the 53-man roster.
Lane, who signed a 4-year, $5.1 million rookie contract, told The Athletic’s Ben Standig he’s ready to “dominate my role” on special teams after making his debut at rookie minicamp.
“Lane’s 4.34 40-yard speed made the Virginia Tech receiver a coveted target for teams in the middle rounds,” Standig wrote on May 11. ” … Finding ways to get Lane the ball beyond traditional route running feels like an early goal. That includes returning punts and kicks, which might be how he will contribute primarily as a rookie, along with gunner reps on special teams.”
Expert Thinks Fourth Round Too Soon for Lane
Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson put the Commanders on his list of teams who likely wanted a “Do Over” after the draft, with some of that criticism focused on Lane.
“The board broke their way later in the draft, but they chose the wrong wideout prospect in Round 4,” Parson wrote on May 9. “The Commanders selected Jaylin Lane, who was the 27th-ranked wide receiver and No. 214 overall prospect on the B/R NFL Scouting Department’s final big board. Five picks later, the Kansas City Chiefs took Jalen Royals, the sixth-ranked wideout and No. 49 overall prospect on the B/R big board.”
In 5 seasons at Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech, Lane had 4,381 all purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns and scored in a multitude of ways — receiving, rushing and returns. He was also 2 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than he’d been listed throughout his college career when he checked in at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds at the combine.
