Commanders Might Have ‘Breakout’ Star in $5 Million Rookie WR

As long as the Washington Commanders have Jayden Daniels playing quarterback for them, you can assume they’re going to draft players with an eye as to his needs and maximizing his talent.

While that might lessen in the future, it was a pretty pronounced directive in 2025, with the Commanders using 3 out of their 5 picks on offensive players, including fourth round pick (No. 128 overall) Jaylin Lane, a wide receiver/return specialist out of Virginia Tech, and an offensive lineman in the first round with Oregon’s Josh Conerly.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine labeled Lane the “Breakout Candidate” for the Commanders this summer as the Super Bowl contenders begin the slow march toward training camp.

Lane could be in line to establish himself as not only a threat in the return game as a rookie, but could also steal reps as Washington’s WR3 — a job that’s very much up for grabs.

“The Commanders brought in Deebo Samuel Sr., but there’s still room for another receiver to emerge as part of the offense this summer,” Ballentine wrote on June 2. “Noah Brown is a fairly niche receiver as the third option behind Terry McLaurin and Samuel. That’s where third-round pick Jaylin Lane could wind up setting himself up for a successful rookie season. Lane is a burner who should at least capture the role of return man throughout preseason activities. But he also has the potential to become a part of the offense.”