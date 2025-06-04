Commanders Trade Pitch Flips Jer’Zhan Newton to Give Defense a ‘Huge Boost’

The Washington Commanders have been very aggressive in the trade market this offseason in an attempt to close the talent gap between them and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Well, one Commanders trade pitch from ESPN sees this ascending team landing one of the best sack artists in the league by dealing promising DT Jer’Zhan Newton ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

ESPN Trade Pitch Sees Trey Hendrickson Joining the Washington Commanders

Seth Walder is a Sports Analytics Writer for ESPN and recently pitched a trade between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals which would see veteran sack specialist, Trey Hendrickson, land in Washington before the start of 2025 NFL season in exchange for Jer’Zhan Newton, a 2026 third-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Walder’s trade pitch was described on ESPN.com, “Washington is in win-now mode, but Dorance Armstrong is its best edge rusher. Adding Hendrickson, who recorded the second-best pass rush win rate at edge last season (24%), would be a huge boost.”

Adding a player of Hendrickson’s caliber could instantly transform an average defensive unit into a top 10 group, which could get the Commanders that much closer to reaching their first Super Bowl in over 30 years.

The ESPN article continued to describe how this trade could work for both sides, “Losing Newton would make an old defense older, but the Commanders have strong veteran options on the interior defensive line in Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr. (who can move inside if needed). By including Newton in the deal, the Commanders can put together a feasible package without a second-round pick — they lost their 2026 second-round selection as part of the trade for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Newton would be appealing to the Bengals as immediate help.”

The aggressive acquisitions of LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Deebo Samuel via trade this offseason proves Commanders GM Adam Peters isn’t afraid to move assets to acquire pieces he believes could help the team get over the hump in 2025.

How Would the Addition of Trey Hendrickson Improve the Commanders in 2025?

The Commanders aren’t completely bereft of talent on the defensive line entering this season with Dorance Armstrong and Frankie Luvu currently positioned to be the team’s edge rushing presence and the duo of Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw providing pressure from the inside. Yet, the addition of a player like Hendrickson could instantly transform this unit into an elite group in 2025.

Hendrickson has produced 35 sacks over the last two seasons, which leads all players in the NFL during that span.

Hendrickson is currently locked in a contract negotiation stalemate with the Cincinnati Bengals that could get fairly ugly over the next few months if the two sides can’t get a deal done before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

This trade pitch doesn’t include one of the biggest factors of this potential move, which would be the contract Washington would have to give Hendrickson upon arrival with the team before he takes the field.

Ultimately, Hendrickson could stay with the Bengals — who have Super Bowl aspirations of their own.

Yet, Hendrickson being traded isn’t completely off the table either. If the two sides can’t get a deal done in Cincinnati, then the Commanders could be the beneficiary in the next few months.