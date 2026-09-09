Commanders Trashed for Stefon Diggs ‘Afterthought’

Adding All-Pro Stefon Diggs alongside five-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Terry McLaurin should earn the Washington Commanders plenty of plaudits, but the move has instead been trashed as an “afterthought” among the team’s failed attempts to support would-be franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The tough take comes from Henry McKenna of Fox Sports. He believes “The Diggs addition, in particular, felt too much like an afterthought. It was like they’d forgotten to buy a gift for a party host and picked up a dusty bottle of red at the corner store. And Diggs, like some red wines, isn’t for everyone. His presence in the locker room is sometimes … a lot.”

That’s a rough assessment of the Commander choosing Diggs over two other All-Pro wideouts. Diggs proved he still has merit for any team after helping the New England Patriots reach last season’s Super Bowl.

His strong history of production, which includes seven 1,000-yard seasons, also gave this move merit. What’s more concerning is the apparent lack of structure around Daniels, both in the trenches and on the sideline.

Stefon Diggs Signing Made Sense for Commanders

This isn’t the first time the Commanders have been slammed for signing Diggs, but his arrival made sense on a lot of levels. Notably, Diggs filled the need for another marquee target to take some of the burden off McLaurin.

Defenses will have a hard time doubling Daniels’ go-to target with Diggs also in the lineup. That’s going to be a problem when teams want to keep a safety over the top of McLaurin, who remains one of the NFL’s premier vertical threats outside the numbers.

Diggs also requires special attention as a prolific playmaker from the slot. His talent for winning on crossing routes will be a major asset to Daniels.

The latter needs to make quicker reads and more accurate throws in new coordinator David Blough’s offense. Diggs can help Daniels improve, but other factors threaten to derail the dynamic signal-caller’s progress.

Jayden Daniels Facing Bigger Problems

McKenna included Blough getting his first chance to call plays among the bigger problems Daniels is facing this year. Those issues also include Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters not using a first-round pick to select wide receiver help in the 2026 NFL draft.

Peters instead “waited until the third round to add slot receiver Antonio Williams,” although the rookie’s tipped to be a roving impact player in Blough’s offense. McKenna’s also not wowed by the Commanders “taking a risk on moving guard Brandon Coleman back to his college position, left tackle,” to replace injured starter Laremy Tunsil.

Concerns about the Tunsil-less offensive line are legitimate. Yet, Washington’s QB1 isn’t short of weapons in the passing game.

Diggs, McLaurin and Williams are an exciting trio of wideouts. Move-style tight end Chig Okonkwo and pass-catching running back Rachaad White only add to the targets at Daniels’ disposal.

A supporting cast this strong makes some of the criticism of the way the Commanders have built the roster around Daniels misguided. The critics will also be proved wrong if a revamped defense playing a more creative scheme eases the pressure on Daniels.