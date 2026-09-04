Commanders Add 11-Time All-Pro WR Duo In Bold Prediction

The Washington Commanders bolstered their wide receiver room after signing former All-Pro Stefon Diggs.

Diggs helps round out the receiver room led by Terry McLaurin.

However, CBS Sports writer Douglas Clawson projects that Diggs was just the start in his latest Bold Predictions article.

In his article, Clawson predicts that the Commanders wide receiver carousel will be “one for the ages” before the season is over.

“The WR carousel had already begun in Washington as it’s a thin depth chart after Terry McLaurin. They signed Stefon Diggs, they have a potential rebound in Treylon Burks and a third-round rookie in Antonio Williams. I predict they’ll take a flier on Diggs, Tyreek Hill and DeAndre Hopkins (currently a WR coach at Georgia Tech) by season’s end.”

If this happened three seasons ago, the Commanders may have bolstered the best receiving corps in NFL history.

Whereas today, while Hill and Hopkins’ names still hold weight, their value has diminished.

Commanders Could Target Tyreek Hill For The Upcoming Season

Hill is currently battling back from a gruesome torn ACL and dislocated knee injury he suffered in Week four of 2025. At 32 years old, it is uncertain if he still retains the speed that made him so prolific throughout his career.

Despite not currently being on a team, Hill does plan to play this season. NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero reported in February, “In a post on Instagram, Tyreek Hill vows to play again despite a major leg injury that threatens his 2026 season: ‘The Cheetah will be back.’”

The same can not be said for Hopkins because, as Clawson alluded to, he is currently beginning his coaching career.

Despite Coaching, DeAndre Hopkins Leaves Door Open For NFL Return

It was reported back in July that Hopkins appeared at the New England Patriots training camp; however, not to participate or work out, but to work with the coaching staff.

“DeAndre Hopkins is here with us … just to kind of check things out as far as what he wants to do, as far as coaching. You’ll see him on the field,” head coach Mike Vrabel said.

Hopkins made his official coaching debut for Georgia Tech in their battle against the Colorado Buffaloes on September third.

Hopkins did clarify his NFL future in a social post on August first writing, “I Haven’t retired from the NFL … But if you’re a WR and you want to be great, come to Georgia Tech.”

While Hopkins is leaving the door open to return to playing, it appears that his eyes are currently set on coaching.

The Washington Commanders would certainly be reaching into the past to pull these players onto their team. Ultimately, anything can happen, but general manager Adam Peters would certainly be searching for the fountain of youth to bolster four wide receivers older than 30.