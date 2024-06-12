Commanders Bring in Former Big 12, UFL Star For Minicamp Tryout

The Washington Commanders unexpectedly had a key position open up when free-agent kicker Brandon McManus was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit and the team released him just days later.

The search for McManus’ replacement might continue through training camp — or even into the regular season.

BrownwoodNews.com’s Derrick Stuckly reported on June 12 that UFL star kicker Matthew McCrane received a tryout with the Commanders on June 11.

McManus was the only kicker on the Commanders roster at the time of his release. He was signed to a 1-year, $3.6 million contract with the Commanders on March 14.

McCrane has played for the D.C. Defenders the last two season and in 2024 he hit 5-of-7 field goals over 50 yards, including two 58-yard field goals.

“I had a solid workout with the Commanders and excelled in the kickoff/directional portion of workout which is my specialty that will hopefully help with the new NFL kickoff rules,” McCrane told Stuckly. “UFL players are restricted from signing with NFL teams prior to the end of the season after the UFL Championship game this Sunday, June 16th. I’m also getting interest from more NFL teams which is encouraging.”

McCrane Starred at Kansas State Under Snyder

McCrane starred at Kansas State under legendary head coach Bill Snyder, where he was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2017. At KSU, McCrane left as the career leader in field goals (57), field-goal percentage (86.4 percent), PAT percentage (99.3 percent) and third in points (304).

McCrane went undrafted in 2018 but has spent time on the active roster or practice squad with five NFL teams. He made 8-of-12 field-goal attempts with the Oakland Raiders, including a game-winning field goal in an overtime win over the Cleveland Browns.

McCrane played with the XFL’s New York Guardians in 2020 and has played for the Defenders the last two seasons. McCrane had the best game of his pro career in a win over the Arlington Renegades in April 2024, kicking field goals of 58, 54 and 49 yards, with the last being the game winner.

Commanders Signed Former Packers Kicker

Just days after releasing McManus on June 2, the Commanders signed former Green Bay Packers kicker Ramiz Ahmed as a possible replacement. on June 5.

“Ahmed spent part of the 2024 spring season with the Birmingham Stallions after Chris Blewitt was injured. Ahmed went 10-for-13, including 4-for-7 from beyond 40 yards,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “He holds the record for the longest field goal in USFL history with a 61-yarder after playing for both the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals. He has never attempted an NFL field goal or PAT but did handle kickoffs in one game for the Packers.”

Ahmed played college football at Nevada, where he made the team as a walk-on after attending an open student tryout for kickers. He went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Chicago Bears in 2020, where he lost a competition with Eddy Pineiro and was waived in Aug. 2020.