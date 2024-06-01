Commanders Urged to Keep ‘Project’ OL on 53-Man Roster

If it’s not clear at this point, it should be. The Washington Commanders have taken a scythe to their roster — only 57 percent of the 2023 roster remains at this point. It means there are a lot of jobs up for grabs.

That includes several positions on the offensive line for starters and backups, and Riggo’s Rag’s Dean Jones believes second-year offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg needs to be part of the plan moving forward and the Commanders should keep him on the 53-man roster and avoid putting him on the practice squad where he could get scooped up by another team.

“Stromberg was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft,” Jones wrote. “He was seen as a development project that could potentially accumulate reps as the campaign unfolds. After an anonymous campaign through injury and no confidence from the coaching staff, the jury is still out.

“The Commanders should take Stromberg through onto their 53-man roster as a versatile backup. If he doesn’t impress during the summer and others seize the moment, there’s no telling how it might go.”

From One of SEC’s Best to the Commanders

Stromberg’s history of being a versatile offensive line piece could lift him onto the Commanders’ roster in 2024, where he’s currently listed as the backup center behind free-agent center Tyler Biadasz on OurLads.com.

Stromberg, 6-foot-3 and 306 pounds, went from powerhouse Tulsa Union (Okla.) High School to Arkansas, where he was a two-time All-SEC. selection and earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2022 while starting games at left guard, right guard and center across four seasons.

The Commanders selected Stromberg in the third round (No. 97 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft but only played in four games as a rookie after suffering a knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 that landed him on the injured reserve.

“Center prospect with enough athleticism and strength to be considered scheme independent,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation of Stromberg in 2023. “Early impressions could leave evaluators unimpressed with his lack of control at times; however, his process and results should quickly grow on them. Stromberg generates decent movement at the point of attack and is well-schooled with landmarks as a zone blocker … Stromberg has a chance to become a starting center with the flexibility to play guard if needed.”

Commanders Invested Heavily in Offensive Line

The Commanders put an impetus on investing in offensive linemen in free agency and keeping quality talent on the roster — as they should have considering they drafted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

Of the five projected starters on the offensive line in 2024, three of them received new contracts in the offseason, including large contracts for Biadasz (3 years, $29.25 million) and guard Nick Allegretti (3 years, $16 million) as well as a new 1-year, $4 million contract for projected left tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Biadasz was a Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. Allegretti won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs over the last five seasons and closed out his time there playing his best football when he stepped in for injured Joe Thuney to start the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers despite playing with a torn UCL.