Commanders Could Have ‘Breakout Star’ in Second Year Cornerback

When the Washington Commanders drafted Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, they knew they had a winner. You didn’t need to be a high level executive or scout to understand that part — you just needed to have watched him play during his storied college career.
What the Commanders may not have known at the time was they also had a culture changer on defense. That’s something Sainristil went about proving to the team and its fans over a bravura rookie season that ended with Washington’s first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1991.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder identified Sainristil as the “Best Kept Secret” on Washington’s roster headed into the 2025 season. He’s a possible breakout star for a team that enters a season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders for the first time in a decade.
As a rookie, Sainristil started 16 out of 17 games with 93 tackles, 2 interceptions, 14 pass deflections and 1 fumble recovery. In 3 postseason games he had 11 tackles, 2 interceptions and 4 pass deflections.
“College football fans know Sainristill well since he was the MVP of the Big Ten Championship and had the game-clinching interception in the National Championship during Michigan’s 2023-2024 postseason run,” Holder wrote on May 19. “In his lone NFL season, the former Wolverine proved to be a valuable addition to the Commanders’ secondary, lining up at nickel and outside cornerback. He also recorded 14 passes defended with two interceptions during the regular season, and added two more picks and four PDs during the playoffs.”
Spotlight Turns Sainristil Into Postseason Hero
Both of Sainristil’s postseason interceptions came in a stunning, 45-31 upset of the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions at Ford Field in the NFC Divisional Round — part of 5 total turnovers forced by Washington’s defense.
“What a player (Sainristil) turned out to be this year,” Kevin Sheehan said on “The Kevin Sheehan Show” following the win. “You know there are some Detroit Lions fans and Michigan Wolverines fans in that crowd that they love Mikey Sainristil for bringing them that national championship last year but did not like to see the night he had.”
Sainristil loves the spotlight. In 2023, he not only led Michigan to an undefeated season and College Football Playoff National Championship but was also an All-American and Big Ten Championship Game MVP. In the CFP National Championship Game against the University of Washington, Sainristil had the game-winning interception.
Named ‘Biggest Steal’ of 2024 NFL Draft
The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond put Sainristil at No. 4 on his list of the “Biggest Steals” from the 2024 NFL draft — the Commanders selected Sainristil in the second round (No. 50 overall) out of Michigan.
The Commanders improved their regular season record from 4-13 in 2023 to 12-5 in 2024.
“The significant improvement in pass defense from last ranked in 2023 to No. 4 this season has played a major role in the team’s rise from a four-win team last year,” Diamond wrote. “Sainristil was a second-round pick (No. 50) and is a starting corner with 61 tackles, one interception and nine passes defensed. He’s a versatile player with excellent speed and ball skills and will be a future leader for the Commanders as he was a team captain on Michigan’s national champs last year.”
