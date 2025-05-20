Commanders Could Have ‘Breakout Star’ in Second Year Cornerback

When the Washington Commanders drafted Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, they knew they had a winner. You didn’t need to be a high level executive or scout to understand that part — you just needed to have watched him play during his storied college career.

What the Commanders may not have known at the time was they also had a culture changer on defense. That’s something Sainristil went about proving to the team and its fans over a bravura rookie season that ended with Washington’s first appearance in the NFC Championship Game since 1991.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder identified Sainristil as the “Best Kept Secret” on Washington’s roster headed into the 2025 season. He’s a possible breakout star for a team that enters a season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders for the first time in a decade.

As a rookie, Sainristil started 16 out of 17 games with 93 tackles, 2 interceptions, 14 pass deflections and 1 fumble recovery. In 3 postseason games he had 11 tackles, 2 interceptions and 4 pass deflections.