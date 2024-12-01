Commanders’ Second Round Pick Named One of ‘Biggest Steals’ of 2024 NFL Draft

If you wanted to understand how much faith the Washington Commanders have in rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil moving forward, you didn’t need much more evidence than the franchise releasing 2023 first round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. just one day before their Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Commanders are 7-5 and trying to snap 3-game losing streak but are still in the seventh and final NFC playoff spot.

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond singled out the Commanders’ improved secondary and Sainristil in particular for being a big part of the turnaround from a team that went 4-13 in 2023 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.

Diamond put Sainristil at No. 4 on his list of the “Biggest Steals” from the 2024 NFL draft — the Commanders selected Sainristil in the second round (No. 50 overall) out of Michigan.

“The significant improvement in pass defense from last ranked in 2023 to No. 4 this season has played a major role in the team’s rise from a four-win team last year,” Diamond wrote. “Sainristil was a second-round pick (No. 50) and is a starting corner with 61 tackles, one interception and nine passes defensed. He’s a versatile player with excellent speed and ball skills and will be a future leader for the Commanders as he was a team captain on Michigan’s national champs last year.”

Sainristil Led Michigan to National Championship

Sainristil was the leader on one of the best teams in Michigan history in 2023 as the Wolverines went undefeated and won the College Football Playoff national championship.

Sainristil earned Associated Press All-American honors and showed a flair for the dramatic, earning Big Ten Championship Game MVP honors and grabbing the game-winning interception in a win over Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

He also had 2 forced fumbles and 6 interceptions for 232 return yards, including two returned for touchdowns.

“Reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Sainristil is a former receiver who plays with surprising field awareness and attention to detail as a zone defender. He has the twitch and footwork to stay connected with routes in man coverage but needs more experience at the position to operate with better recognition and feel for the routes.”

Sainristil-Lattimore Combo Could Be Potent

Sainristil moved from nickel back to one of the starting outside cornerback spots ahead of Benjamin St.-Juste. When veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore returns from an injury that’s kept him out since he was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints November 5, the Commanders might have what could end up being an elite duo of cornerbacks.