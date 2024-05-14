Former Cowboys 2-Time All-Pro Tabbed ‘Realistic Target’ for Commanders

The Washington Commanders roster is much improved after an offseason that saw the front office spend plenty of money to better the team. While the talk of the offseason has been Jayden Daniels, the Commanders’ defense added veteran players who should improve a unit that allowed the most points per game last year. Looking at other potential targets, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department listed former Dallas Cowboys two-time All-Pro selection Stephon Gilmore as a “realistic target.”

“The Commanders should be eager to add more to a secondary that ranked dead-last in passing yards allowed last season,” Bleacher Report wrote in a May 13 column exploring teams needs after the draft and offseason. “After playing for Quinn in Dallas last season, Stephon Gilmore should be a logical target.

“Gilmore started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season and performed well. He’d add talent, experience and leadership to a cornerback room that needs it.” The Commanders signed many former Cowboys players who played under new head coach Dan Quinn. Dante Fowler Jr., Tyler Biadasz, and Dorance Armstrong lead the way in former Cowboys players the Commanders signed this offseason.

How Stephon Gilmore Would Help the Commanders

The first step in the Washington Commanders’ becoming a better team is fixing their defense. They allowed the most yards per game, the sixth most rushing yards per game, and the most passing yards per game. Even if Daniels ends up being a franchise quarterback, the 2023-24 Commanders’ defense won’t lead to much success, as they saw last season with a 4-13 record.

Gilmore was elite again in the 2023-24 season, posting an overall PFF grade of 74.4, a run defense grade of 76.1, and a coverage grade of 72.3.

Having a lockdown corner who can defend other team’s best wide receivers is a need for every team and Gilmore would give them just that.

Exploring position groups the Commanders could still address in March, Zach Selby, the Commanders’ senior writer, wrote how Gilmore could help the team.

“Stephon Gilmore, who played for Quinn in Dallas, was as difficult of a task for his opponents as ever in 2023, allowing the fifth lowest completion rate of his career and getting 13 pass breakups — his most since 2019,” Selby wrote. “He also continued his streak of getting at least one interception for the 12th consecutive season.”

Culture Is Changing for the Commanders

With the lack of success the Washington Commanders found last offseason, veteran players like the former Dallas Cowboys star could be hesitant to play for them.

However, the culture looks to be changing as Commanders’ receiver Jahan Dotson said the energy is “different” from Quinn, according to John Keim of ESPN.

“It has been a completely different energy from the second we kind of walked into the first team meeting, coach Quinn really emphasized that we’re really a team. It’s been really good energy, really good vibes around the building. It is really exciting times.”

This culture change could help the Commanders land players of Gilmore’s caliber and given he already has a relationship with Quinn, this is a perfect pairing for both sides.