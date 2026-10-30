Commanders’ Dan Quinn Blasted for Sudden Coaching Change

Dan Quinn’s doing everything he can to fix the Washington Commanders’ defense, but his latest move has caught people by surprise and is “not a very good look” for the under-pressure head coach, as well as “an indictment” of one of his key assistants.

Recently hired consultant Steve Wilks will be on the sideline for Week 8’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The presence of former NFL defensive coordinator and head coach Wilks at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, November 1 is “just not a very good look for Dan Quinn,” according to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen.

It was Paulsen who originally reported the change to Wilks’ role. The co-host of the “Grant & Danny Show” believes the move casts both Quinn and first-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones in a bad light.

Paulsen explained, “You’re gonna kind of feel like you’re on a little bit of a probation or something. Like someone’s making sure you’re doing your job correctly. Why? Because they clearly don’t think you’re doing very well.”

Quinn needs the help after recent high-profile mistakes in game management, when key players like quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared confused about situational football.

Yet, the looming spectre of ex-Arizona Cardinals head coach Wilks is about more than Quinn. It’s also “clearly an indictment when the defensive coach, after hiring a second coordinator in as many years, has to bring in another former DC to help get the defense right.”

Wilks being on the sideline is “not a good look” for Jones. Particularly when the Commanders initially planned to use Wilks only in the game-planning process and not on gameday.

As Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post pointed out, “It wasn’t a part of the plan when the Commanders hired him as a part-time defensive assistant.”

The sudden change underscores how desperate Quinn is to fix a high-priced, but ailing defense.

Steve Wilks Change Shows Dan Quinn’s Desperate

This u-turn shows “the desperation DQ has to get wins,” according to JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. He also believes Jones “should have been allowed to hire more of his own assistant coaches.”

Desperation’s inevitable when the Commanders rank 31st in points and 25th in yards allowed, per Pro Football Reference. Those aren’t the numbers Quinn and general manager Adam Peters expected after investing heavily on this side of the ball during the offseason.

They recruited edge-rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson, along with defensive linemen Tim Settle Jr. and Charles Omenihu, linebacker Leo Chenal, safety Nick Cross and slot cornerback Amik Robertson.

Peters also used the seventh pick in the 2026 NFL draft to take linebacker Sonny Styles. He’s already showing signs of greatness, but the rest of the defense isn’t matching the rookie’s standard.

That’s a blot on Quinn’s copybook when he’s a former defensive coordinator who built his reputation with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. Quinn hasn’t constructed strong defenses in Washington, where his last attempt to change the narrative was met with similar derision.

Wilks might not fare any better, based on his modest recent track record that includes getting dumped by the New York Jets during last season. He also couldn’t last beyond a single campaign with the San Francisco 49ers, despite being DC when the 2023 team reached the Super Bowl.

His experience may not be helpful to Jones, whose ambitious plans for the Commanders’ defense aren’t working.

Commanders’ Defense Not Clicking Under Daronte Jones

The Commanders hired Jones to replicate the sophisticated blitz schemes he learned from Brian Flores with the Minnesota Vikings. Sadly, the warning about Jones not being another Flores is proving true.

Jones has talented players at his disposal, but his elaborate concepts based on pressure and disguise may be too demanding. Having to act one way to fool offenses pre-snap could be giving key Commanders defenders too much to think about before the ball’s in play.

It’s most obvious in the secondary, where there’ve been multiple breakdowns in communication. These issues inform one theory about why the Commanders want Wilks working closely with Jones.

The idea’s explained by Substack writer Mark Bullock. He feels “Jones doesn’t love the DB coaches. Last year Whitt was the DC but had a DB coach background. He had Jason Simmons as pass game coordinator and then Tommy Donatell as DB coach. Whitt/Simmons left, Jones came in and tried to hire a DB coach from LSU but it didn’t work out. So it was left to him and Donatell.”

Perhaps this is where Wilks can help. The 57-year-old has a lengthy history of coaching defensive backs, including serving as passing game coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

Helping DBs match their complex coverage rotations with all the moving parts up front, could finally allow Jones’ multi-layered system to inspire the defense the Commanders paid a handsome fee to assemble.