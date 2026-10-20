Dan Quinn Denies Fourth-Down Blunder as Commanders Face Another Game Management Debacle

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is pushing back against claims that he lost track of the downs during his team’s 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Quinn faced questions after ESPN cameras captured his reaction to a failed fourth-down play during the second quarter. Some viewers interpreted the coach’s sideline comments as an indication that he didn’t realize Washington was facing fourth down.

The moment quickly gained attention on social media, especially after the Commanders had another game-management issue in their Week 5 tie with the New York Giants.

However, Quinn insisted he knew the situation and said his reaction stemmed from a question about an illegal shift penalty.

Dan Quinn Denies Forgetting Fourth Down During Commanders Loss

The controversy began when quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the ball out of bounds on fourth down instead of attempting a pass.

As Washington’s offense left the field, cameras showed Quinn reacting on the sideline.

Some viewers believed he said, “(expletive), it’s fourth down,” raising questions about whether the coach had lost track of the situation.

Quinn addressed the speculation during his postgame press conference.

“I definitely knew it was fourth down,” Quinn said to reporters after the game.

“We were going for it, and I was — I think what you’re referring to, I was probably saying, like, with the illegal shift, there’s not a penalty to go for a field goal.”

The coach explained that someone on the headset had asked whether Washington could attempt a field goal following the play.

“Like, it doesn’t go, like, it’s the turn on downs. Like, I think somebody asked me, ‘Can we kick a field goal?'”

Quinn also emphasized that the Commanders entered the game expecting to make aggressive decisions against an undefeated San Francisco team.

“So, now we were going for it. We knew we had to go for some fourth downs to be bold in the game.”

“I didn’t think it was gonna be a 17-14 game. I probably thought it was gonna need 28, 30 to score, you know, to go win it.”

Quinn maintained that the fourth-down attempt was intentional and that Daniels also recognized the penalty.

“So it was by design that we were gonna go, but I knew what happened,” Quinn said.

Washington Commanders Face More Questions After Week 5 Overtime Mistake

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The latest controversy followed a costly clock-management situation against the Giants.

In that game, Washington allowed overtime to expire without attempting a field goal that could have won the game.

The Commanders instead finished tied, drawing criticism for how they handled the final moments. The mistake became a major talking point after the Week 5 matchup.

The fourth-down sequence against San Francisco drew additional attention to Washington’s sideline communication, although Quinn denied making the mistake the viral video suggested.

Washington also had chances to stay competitive with the 49ers, keeping the game close before falling by six points.