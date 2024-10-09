Commanders HC Dan Quinn Creating ‘Diabolical Pass-Rusher’

Dan Quinn’s defensive schemes made Micah Parsons an All-Pro as a roving pass-rusher for the Dallas Cowboys, and now the head coach of the Washington Commanders is using Frankie Luvu the same way.

Former New York Jets and Carolina Panthers linebacker Luvu is becoming “an even more diabolical pass-rusher,” according to Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports. Farrar “kinda figured that Dan Quinn would create situations” where Luvu could unleash a varied rush plan, like the one he showcased during the 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Luvu is delivering in the role many envisaged for the 28-year-old when he joined the Commanders during 2024 NFL free agency. His emergence as a Parsons-type is keying a considerable improvement from a Washington defense so far overshadowed by the exploits of dynamic rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Dan Quinn Turning Frankie Luvu Loose

Tapping into Luvu’s natural flair for rushing the passer isn’t exactly a stretch for Quinn. The latter calls one of the more aggressive brands of defense in the league, while Luvu logged 12.5 sacks during his final two years with the Panthers.

Things still moved slowly for Luvu during his first four games with the Commanders, but player and coach finally hit on the right formula against the Browns. The results were a big day for Luvu that included 2.5 sacks, a quartet of pressures and a “30.0% pass rush win rate,” according to PFF WAS Commanders.

Luvu wrecked Cleveland’s blocking schemes in a role similar to the one Parsons played when Quinn was defensive coordinator in Dallas. Quinn turned Parsons loose from multiple spots along the line of scrimmage.

The same blueprint is working for Luvu, but he’s not the only member of the Commanders’ defense upping his game.

Commanders Defense on Upward Surge

Seven sacks, 10 QB hits and six tackles for loss underscored the way Luvu and Co. dominated Deshaun Watson and the Browns. Those numbers also represented a major upturn in big plays from Quinn and coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.’s unit.

They both run a scheme based on relentless waves of pressure and moving parts up front. As Ben Standig of The Athletic put it, that combination rendered Watson “discombobulated.”

Confused and harassed quarterbacks miss open receivers and make erratic decisions. Keeping opposing signal-callers under siege is a challenge for a Commanders defense lacking elite edge-rushers.

Trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat last season meant Quinn and general manager Adam Peters needed to rebuild at defensive end. Unheralded new arrivals like Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler Jr. have struggled, but former Cowboys’ pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong Jr. has shown signs of dominance in recent weeks.

Armstrong was helped by a return to form for fearsome defensive tackle tandem Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne against the Browns. They enjoyed their work going after Watson, even playing rock, paper scissors mid-game to decide who got the prime, pass-rush opportunities on third down, per Monumental Sports Network’s Mitchell Tischler.

Confirmed, it was rock scissors paper, Daron threw paper, Jon threw scissors but Jon let Daron stay on the field – these guys are having fun https://t.co/vOvnHi8Cq1 pic.twitter.com/6ZoN6pxLco — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 6, 2024

There’s been improvement up front, but Luvu should continue having a vital role to play in how the Commanders rush the passer. His range and athleticism will be crucial if Quinn’s defense is going to have a chance of subduing reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Quinn getting more creative with how he deploys Luvu can form the basis of an elaborate pass-rush plan to leave Jackson struggling for answers.